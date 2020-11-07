GUJARAT RIOTS: Myth that No one was brought to justice for the riots





FACT: To claim that “No justice was got in Gujarat for the 2002 riots” is completely untrue. There have been a world record number of convictions.

There have been a total of at least 488 convictions, including 374 Hindus and 114 Muslims, according to official records. It is a world record to see so many people convicted. Here we must remember that for horrible past riots of Gujarat, 1969, 1985, 1990-91,92 in which far far more people were killed and which were far more serious than the 2002 riots, hardly 3 to 4 convictions took place under previous Congress Governments (Janata Dal in 1990 till October 1990 then again Congress till 1995 when Janata Dal merged with Congress). Yes 3 to 4 convictions only for the worst riots of 1969 and 1985. In the 1984 riots where at least 3,000 Sikhs were killed, no action was taken against rioters and according to TV channels CNN-IBN and NDTV both, 30 people were convicted in 12 riot cases in the past 28 years till April 2013. Link for CNN-IBN saying that 30 were convicted in 12 cases as of August 2012.



http://ibnlive.in.com/news/2002-gujarat-riots-victims-get-justice-1984-killers-still-free/287288-62.html

Some people claim that 442 people were convicted for the 1984 riots, because some official of the Delhi Police said so. But no one ever gave a date-wise list of convictions accounting to 442 people being convicted in the 1984 riots. According to an RTI query answered in November 2014, 27 people were convicted for the 1984 riots in 7 cases.

http://articles.economictimes.indiatimes.com/2014-11-02/news/55682527_1_1984-anti-sikh-riots-rti-query-anti-riots-cell



After reading about these world-record 488 convictions some still claim that the convictions could be made possible because of the SIT and inspite of the Gujarat Government. This is absolutely false. SIT is seeing only a selected few cases. In other cases SIT is not involved at all and yet many many have been convicted. As for the convictions in SIT seen cases, most of the convicted had already been arrested by the Gujarat Police. Most of those arrested by the SIT were ACQUITTED. For example in the Sadarpura case 31 were convicted, 29 had already been arrested by Gujarat police. Only 2 of the 21 arrested by SIT were convicted- i.e. 19 out of 21 arrested by SIT were acquitted. Even in Naroda Patiya case, 21 out of the 32 convicted were already arrested by the Gujarat police. Out of 488 convicted till now, only 175 have been in SIT seen cases, 141 Hindus and 34 Muslims. And most of the 141 Hindus convicted had already been arrested by the Gujarat Police. This gives 313 convictions in non-SIT seen cases, world record still. The following cases are as per official records. Where newspaper reports are not mentioned, they are exclusively official records and where the newspaper reports are given, they are records supplemented by newspaper reports.

Note here that there are a total of around 2000 cases on in the Gujarat riots. They don’t mean 2,000 riots but far lesser number of riots, and cases against 2000 odd accused rioters. Earlier the cases were more than 4000, then 2000 were closed. Then those 2000 were re-examined on the SC order, but after review of those cases most of them were found not worth opening under SC monitoring and hardly 53 cases were re-opened. They were cases against 53 individuals, not 53 riots, which were re-opened. So, we have till now 488 people convicted out of total 2000 odd accused, a very high conviction rate. All this is given in proper detail in the book.



A brief summary of total convictions will be as follows:

1- On 7 October 2002- 1 Hindu was convicted in Bharuch district

2- On 5 March 2003- 1 Hindu was convicted in Junagadh

3- On 4 August 2003- 1 Muslim convicted in Modasa town in Sabarkantha district

4- On 15 September 2003- 4 Muslims were convicted in Anand

5-On 16 October 2003- 4 Muslims were convicted and given life imprisonment

http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com//india/Four-get-life-imprisonment/articleshow/236376.cms

6- On 25 November 2003- 15 Hindus were convicted of whom 12 were given life imprisonment

http://www.rediff.com/news/2003/nov/24godhra.htm -Link for conviction

http://www.rediff.com/news/2003/nov/25godhra.htm -Link for punishment

7- On 15 Jan 2004- 1 Hindu convicted in Ahmedabad

8 – On 5 May 2004- 3 Muslims were convicted

9- On 27 July 2004- 3 Hindus convicted in Ahmedabad

10 – On 30 July 2004- 1 Muslim was convicted in Ahmedabad

11 – On 1 November 2004- 2 Muslims were convicted in Ahmedabad

12 -On 4 November 2004- 2 Muslims were convicted in Bharuch district under Ankleshwar Police Station

13- On 30 November 2004- 8 Hindus convicted in Bharuch district under Amod Police Station

14- On 10 December 2004- 8 Muslims were convicted in Bharuch

15- On 31 December 2004- 3 Hindus were convicted in Bharuch district under Ankleshwar Police Station

16- On 31 January 2005- 13 Hindus were convicted in Ahmedabad

17- On 16 February 2005- 9 Hindus were convicted in Sabarkantha district

18 – On 23 February 2005- 3 Hindus were convicted in Ahmedabad

19- On 24 February 2005- 2 Hindus were convicted in Panchmahal district

20- On 22 July 2005- 6 Muslims were convicted in Bharuch district in Ankleshwar city

21- On 28 July 2005- 7 Muslims were convicted in Ahmedabad

22- On 4 August 2005- 2 confessing Muslims were convicted

This was reported by Deccan Herald the next day, 5 August 2005. The Muslims confessed their crime.

http://archive.deccanherald.com/Deccanherald/aug52005/national172323200584.asp

23 – On 11 October 2005- 27 Hindus convicted in Kalol town in Panchmahal district

24- On 24 October 2005- 5 Hindus convicted in Panchmahal district

25- On 7 December 2005- 8 Hindus convicted in Ahmedabad

26- On 14 December 2005- 14 Hindus were convicted

http://www.rediff.com/news/2005/dec/14godhra.htm

27- On 24 February 2006- 9 Hindus were convicted (Outside Gujarat)

http://www.rediff.com/news/2006/feb/24gujarat.htm

28- On 10 March 2006- 3 Hindus were convicted in Bhavnagar

29- On 18 March 2006- 7 Muslims were convicted

http://cities.expressindia.com/fullstory.php?newsid=174094

30- On 28 March 2006- 9 Muslims were convicted

http://www.expressindia.com/news/fullstory.php?newsid=65065

31- On 14 April 2006- 11 Hindus convicted

32- On 8 May 2006- 4 Muslims convicted in Ahmedabad

33- On 12 May 2006- 5 Muslims were convicted in Ahmedabad district under Sanand Police Station

34- On 14 May 2006- 5 Muslims were convicted

http://www.hindustantimes.com/POTA-court-convicts-five-in-Ahmedabad-blast-case/Article1-97222.aspx

35- On 18 May 2006- 4 Muslims were convicted

http://www.indianexpress.com/news/postgodhra-riots-dna-test-nails-4-killers/4719/

36 – On 29 May 2006- 5 Hindus were convicted in Anand

37- On 1 June 2006- 11 Hindus were convicted in Gandhinagar district under Adalaj Police Station

38- On 23 November 2006- 3 Muslims were convicted for blasts on 6 August 2002 in Ahmedabad in which no one was killed but caused panic

http://articles.timesofindia.indiatimes.com/2006-11-23/india/27818103_1_pota-court-pota-case-memco

39- On 25 January 2007- 33 Hindus were convicted in Mehsana district

40- On 19 September 2007- 1 Muslim was convicted

41- On 30 October 2007- 11 Hindus were convicted

http://articles.timesofindia.indiatimes.com/2007-10-30/india/27970801_1_godhra-riots-gujarat-riots-life-term

42- On 18 January 2008- 12 Hindus were convicted in the famous Bilkis Bano case (outside Gujarat)

http://www.hindu.com/2008/01/22/stories/2008012259991300.htm

But on 4 May 2017 the Mumbai High Court convicted 7 more people, to make the total number of convictions in this case as 19.

http://www.rediff.com/news/report/no-death-penalty-for-bilkis-banos-rapists-bombay-hc/20170504.htm



43- On 20 August 2009- 2 Muslims convicted in Sabarkantha district

44- On 13 July 2011- 6 Hindus were convicted

http://www.hindustantimes.com/India-news/Ahmedabad/Six-convicted-in-post-Godhra-riot-case-after-nine-years/Article1-720552.aspx

45- On 9 Nov 2011- 31 Hindus were convicted for the Sadarpura case

http://articles.timesofindia.indiatimes.com/2011-11-09/india/30377556_1_riot-case-riot-victims-sardarpura

46- On 9 April 2012- 23 Hindus were convicted

http://www.dnaindia.com/india/report_gujarat-riots-court-convicts-23-acquits-23-for-ode-massacre_1673458

47-On 4 May 2012- 9 Hindus were convicted

http://news.in.msn.com/national/article.aspx?cp-documentid=250003912#page=2

48- On 30 July 2012- 22 Hindus were convicted

http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/article3702882.ece

49-On 29 August 2012- 32 Hindus were convicted for the Naroda Patiya killings

http://www.thehindu.com/news/states/other-states/article3835078.ece

50- On 2 June 2016- 24 Hindus were convicted for the Gulberg Society killings (in which Ehsan Jafri was killed).

http://www.deccanherald.com/content/550068/gulberg-society-massacre-verdict-likely.html



51- On 4 August 2016- 11 Hindus were convicted in a case in Mehsana district in which the accused had been acquitted by the trial court in 2005.

http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/gujarat-hc-sentences-11-men-to-life-in-2002-post-godhra-riot-case/articleshow/53545901.cms



52- On 22 Feb 2011- 31 Muslims were convicted for GODHRA roasting of karsewaks which was the cause of everything

http://articles.timesofindia.indiatimes.com/2011-03-01/india/28643060_1_haji-billa-godhra-train-rajjak-kurkur

This was upheld by Gujarat High Court on 9 October 2017, but the death penalty to 11 convicts was commuted to life imprisonment.

https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/godhra-train-burning-gujarat-riots-high-court-verdict-1060592-2017-10-09

3 more Muslims were also convicted for Godhra after being tried separately after being arrested later after absconding for many years. So 34 Muslims were convicted for Godhra in all.

Now adding all those convicted, we get 114 Muslims convicted in all, 34 for Godhra and 80 for post-Godhra. And we have at least 374 Hindus convicted.



We have seen some of the court judgments sentencing Muslims for the Gujarat riots. This is direct evidence that even after Godhra, the riots that happened were not one-sided. But despite this, the media refuses to budge and accept the truth. And it continues to lie causing immense damage to the country. More details of this issue are given in the book, which are not on the website.