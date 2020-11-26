 Skip to main content

How Chinese-American activism helped Georgia turn blue

Chinese-American political activist BiLan Liao poses with U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff at a Democratic Party rally in October. Photo by Ken Scroggs.

For the first time since 1992, a Democratic Party presidential candidate won the southern U.S. state of Georgia, a hand recount of the votes confirmed last week. Joe Biden’s margin over Donald Trump in the state was close, at just 12,284 votes, or a quarter of a percentage point of total votes cast.

What led to this narrow victory? A significant part of the story is the growing Asian-American electorate in the state:

  • An analysis by the Democratic firm TargetSmart indicated that Asian-American voter turnout in the state nearly doubled compared with that of the 2016 election, even as a New York Times analysis showed that the black share of the electorate declined in the state.
  • Chinese Americans are one of the largest groups of Asian Americans in Georgia. The 2010 census showed ethnic Chinese as the third-largest group in the category “Asian,” but an AAPI Data report from 2018 indicates that the Chinese community has surpassed the Korean population to become the state’s second largest, behind only the Indian population.
  • The Asian-American Legal Defense and Education Fund’s exit poll found that this year, 62% of Asian-American Georgian voters surveyed chose Biden, and 36% chose Trump.

Chinese-American activists like BiLan Liao, a 62-year-old who immigrated from China in 1999, have worked hard to boost turnout and advocate for Biden in the state. They are now mobilizing again ahead of the upcoming Senate runoffs in January, which will determine who controls the U.S. Senate when Biden starts his term in the White House.

Click through to SupChina for more on Chinese liberal activism in the American south.

