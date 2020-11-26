How Chinese-American activism helped Georgia turn blue

|SupChina.com
Chinese-American political activist BiLan Liao poses with U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff at a Democratic Party rally in October. Photo by Ken Scroggs.
For the first time since 1992, a Democratic Party presidential candidate won the southern U.S. state of Georgia, a hand recount of the votes confirmed last week. Joe Biden’s margin over Donald Trump in the state was close, at just 12,284 votes, or a quarter of a percentage point of total votes cast.
What led to this narrow victory? A significant part of the story is the growing Asian-American electorate in the state:
Chinese-American activists like BiLan Liao, a 62-year-old who immigrated from China in 1999, have worked hard to boost turnout and advocate for Biden in the state. They are now mobilizing again ahead of the upcoming Senate runoffs in January, which will determine who controls the U.S. Senate when Biden starts his term in the White House.
Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
