Indian Maoists: 4,483 rebels, 2,958 jawans killed in last 20 yrs: Maoists document



Soumitra Bose | TNN | Nov 22, 2020, 04:44 IST

Nagpur: A recovered ‘message’ of the Central Military Commission of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has revealed that Maoists have lost 

4,483 cadres, including 839 women, in the last 20 years in their fight against security forces in affected states.

The message recovered by security forces also includes an instruction to Maoist formations across the country to form ‘sniper teams’, smaller squads and similar formations to launch attacks and wipe out police information network.

The document — a copy is with TOI — stated that the Maoist’s topmost military body believes 

2,958 security personnel were killed by them in two decades in the guerrilla zone.

According to an internal report, the Maoists’ guerrilla fighters have also injured 3,507 security personnel and robbed around 3,208 modern weapons along with 1.52 rounds of ammunitions. It also mentioned its successes, from Bihar-Jharkhand to Chhattisgarh, Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border and different other places.



The document also threw light on expansion plans in the Western Ghats, Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border areas and other places where Maoists are currently trying to regain control from security forces.


The sensitive document, which appealed the cadres to ‘expand-intensify class struggle-guerrilla war all over the country’ and also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Peoples’ Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), revealed a nationwide plan of the rebels to take on the estimated six lakhs security forces deployed in their strongholds.



As per the document, the Maoists have so far undertaken 208 major operations, 318 medium-scale warfare and 3,948 smaller actions in the last two decades against the security forces. In 2020, Maoists undertook around 99 operations against the security forces, it stated.


The Maoist military commissions have renewed its appeal regarding countering Samadhan (2019-2022) scheme launched by the Central government and Prahar scheme activated by K Vijaykumar, special security adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) across 30 districts in India to eliminate the rebel movement.



Analysing newer tactics adopted by the security forces, the rebels have stated in the document about commandos circling them in multiple layers before launching attacks with firepower and grenade launchers. The document also mentioned the tactical faults and mistakes the Maoist guerrillas committed repeatedly leading to losses.


The discovery of the document, it is learnt, has triggered brainstorming sessions among the security think tanks to counter Maoist’s military commission’s move to confront forces deployed in the guerrilla zones and areas liberated as per their claims.


“We are devising new strategies and tactics based on the information received regarding the Maoists plan,” said a security official on the condition of anonymity.


“They (Maoists) are now appealing their cadre to shift the focus and strategy of using the PLGA, which comprises of trained guerrillas, to form Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) which would include masses, supporters and armed rebels too for expanding their dominations and controlled areas,” said the official.


The Maoists have also told the cadres that they have been so far fighting the mighty security forces with improvised artilleries, gunpowder, arrow bombs, booby traps, claymore mines and others weaponry made using available local resources


https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/nagpur/4483-rebels-2958-jawans-killed-in-last-20-yrs-maoists-docu/articleshow/79345579.cms

