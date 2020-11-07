Along with Prof. Anholt, we conduct the world’s only

comprehensive global nation brand survey. The Anholt

Ipsos Nation Brands IndexSM (NBI) helps governments,

organizations and businesses understand, measure and

ultimately build a strong national image and reputation. It

measures the power and quality of each country’s ‘brand

image’ by combining the following six dimensions:

• Exports—The public’s image of products and services

from each country and the extent to which consumers

proactively seek or avoid products from each country-

of-origin.

• Governance—Public opinion about national government

competency and fairness, as well as its perceived com-

mitment to global issues such as peace and security,

justice, poverty and the environment.

• Culture and Heritage—Global perceptions of each

nation’s heritage and appreciation for its contemporary

culture, including film, music, art, sport and literature.

• People—The population’s reputation for competence,

openness and friendliness and other qualities such as

tolerance.

• Tourism—The level of interest in visiting a country and

the draw of natural and man-made tourist attractions.

Tourism

People

Culture &

Heritage

Nation

Brand

Hexagon

Exports

Governance

Investment

& Immigration

The Nation Brand Hexagon ©2000 Simon Anholt

• Investment and Immigration—The power to attract

people to live, work or study in each country and how

people perceive a country’s quality of life and business

environment.