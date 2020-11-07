 Skip to main content

Ipsos Nation Brands IndexSM

Along with Prof. Anholt, we conduct the world’s only 
comprehensive global nation brand survey. The Anholt 
Ipsos Nation Brands IndexSM (NBI) helps governments, 
organizations and businesses understand, measure and 
ultimately build a strong national image and reputation. It 
measures the power and quality of each country’s ‘brand 
image’ by combining the following six dimensions:
• Exports—The public’s image of products and services 
from each country and the extent to which consumers 
proactively seek or avoid products from each country-
of-origin.
• Governance—Public opinion about national government
competency and fairness, as well as its perceived com-
mitment to global issues such as peace and security, 
justice, poverty and the environment.
• Culture and Heritage—Global perceptions of each 
nation’s heritage and appreciation for its contemporary 
culture, including film, music, art, sport and literature.
• People—The population’s reputation for competence, 
openness and friendliness and other qualities such as 
tolerance.
• Tourism—The level of interest in visiting a country and 
the draw of natural and man-made tourist attractions.
Tourism
People
Culture &
Heritage
Nation
Brand
Hexagon 
Exports
Governance
Investment
& Immigration
The Nation Brand Hexagon ©2000 Simon Anholt
• Investment and Immigration—The power to attract 
people to live, work or study in each country and how 
people perceive a country’s quality of life and business 
environment.

City Brand
The Anholt Ipsos City Brands IndexSM (CBI) measures 
perceptions of cities among people in both advanced 
and emerging economies that play important and diverse 
roles in the flow of business, cultural and tourism activities. 
The CBI measures the following six dimensions:
• Presence—Based on the city’s international status and 
standing and the familiarity/knowledge of the city 
globally. It also measures the city’s global contribution 
in science, culture, and governance.
• Place—Exploring people’s perceptions about the 
physical aspect of each city in terms of pleasantness 
of climate, cleanliness of environment and how attrac-
tive its buildings and parks are.
• Prerequisites—Determines how people perceive the 
basic qualities of the city; whether they are satisfactory, 
affordable and accommodating, as well as the stan-
dard of public amenities such as schools, hospitals, 
transportation and sports facilities.
• People—Reveals whether the inhabitants of the city 
would be warm and welcoming, whether respondents 
think it would be easy for them to find and fit into a 
community that shares their language and culture, and 
if they would feel safe.
• Pulse—Determines if there are interesting things with 
which to fill free time and how exciting the city is in 
regard to new things to discover.
• Potential—Measures the economic and educational 
opportunities within the city, such as how easy it might 
be to find a job, whether it’s a good place to do business 
or pursue a higher education

