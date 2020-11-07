Along with Prof. Anholt, we conduct the world’s only
comprehensive global nation brand survey. The Anholt
Ipsos Nation Brands IndexSM (NBI) helps governments,
organizations and businesses understand, measure and
ultimately build a strong national image and reputation. It
measures the power and quality of each country’s ‘brand
image’ by combining the following six dimensions:
• Exports—The public’s image of products and services
from each country and the extent to which consumers
proactively seek or avoid products from each country-
of-origin.
• Governance—Public opinion about national government
competency and fairness, as well as its perceived com-
mitment to global issues such as peace and security,
justice, poverty and the environment.
• Culture and Heritage—Global perceptions of each
nation’s heritage and appreciation for its contemporary
culture, including film, music, art, sport and literature.
• People—The population’s reputation for competence,
openness and friendliness and other qualities such as
tolerance.
• Tourism—The level of interest in visiting a country and
the draw of natural and man-made tourist attractions.
Tourism
People
Culture &
Heritage
Nation
Brand
Hexagon
Exports
Governance
Investment
& Immigration
The Nation Brand Hexagon ©2000 Simon Anholt
• Investment and Immigration—The power to attract
people to live, work or study in each country and how
people perceive a country’s quality of life and business
environment.
City Brand
The Anholt Ipsos City Brands IndexSM (CBI) measures
perceptions of cities among people in both advanced
and emerging economies that play important and diverse
roles in the flow of business, cultural and tourism activities.
The CBI measures the following six dimensions:
• Presence—Based on the city’s international status and
standing and the familiarity/knowledge of the city
globally. It also measures the city’s global contribution
in science, culture, and governance.
• Place—Exploring people’s perceptions about the
physical aspect of each city in terms of pleasantness
of climate, cleanliness of environment and how attrac-
tive its buildings and parks are.
• Prerequisites—Determines how people perceive the
basic qualities of the city; whether they are satisfactory,
affordable and accommodating, as well as the stan-
dard of public amenities such as schools, hospitals,
transportation and sports facilities.
• People—Reveals whether the inhabitants of the city
would be warm and welcoming, whether respondents
think it would be easy for them to find and fit into a
community that shares their language and culture, and
if they would feel safe.
• Pulse—Determines if there are interesting things with
which to fill free time and how exciting the city is in
regard to new things to discover.
• Potential—Measures the economic and educational
opportunities within the city, such as how easy it might
be to find a job, whether it’s a good place to do business
or pursue a higher education
