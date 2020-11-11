 Skip to main content

Modi hits out at China, Pakistan over CPEC; stresses respect for territorial sovereignty


New Delhi has opposed the CPEC because it is set to pass through areas of Jammu and Kashmir

      

Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • NOV 10 2020, 23:18 IST
    •  
  • UPDATED: NOV 10 2020, 23:18 IST
Narendra Modi file photo. Credit: PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tacitly hit out at Beijing and Islamabad over the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that is set to pass through areas that New Delhi claimed were part of India's territory that its western neighbour had illegally occupied.

Modi, who addressed the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), stressed the need to respect the sovereignty of nations while pursuing connectivity initiatives in the region. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the summit, which was held through video-links.

“It is necessary to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity to further deepen cooperation (among the SCO nations) for regional connectivity,” said the Prime Minister, addressing the summit of the eight-nation bloc.

Beijing has pledged to invest over $70 billion in the CPEC, which is proposed to link China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region and the port city of Gwadar in southern Pakistan. It is one of the flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative, the ambitious cross-continental connectivity project launched by the Chinese President a few years ago.

New Delhi has opposed the CPEC because it is set to pass through areas of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), which India claims is part of its territory and areas that the country has accused Pakistan of illegally occupying.

Modi noted that India traditionally supported connectivity and development projects in the SCO region. He referred to India’s role in developing and running the Chabahar Port in Iran for sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia as well as in the International North South Transport Corridor projects.

The SCO summit was the first event attended by Modi and Xi after the stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in late April and early May. New Delhi has accused the Chinese PLA of trying to change the status quo along the LAC, disregarding the sovereignty of India.

"We need to deepen solidarity and mutual trust and resolve disputes and differences through dialogue and consultation in order to cement the political foundation for SCO development,” said Xi in his speech at the summit, which was chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Modi also tacitly criticised Pakistan of trying to use the SCO platform to raise bilateral issues with India, violating the charter of the bloc and its guiding philosophy known as the 'Shanghai Spirit'. He did not name Pakistan but put forward India’s view that such efforts were contrary to the SCO spirit of consensus and cooperation.

Khan addressed the SCO summit after Modi and indirectly raised the issue of J&K. He called for “faithfully implementing the United Nations Security Council resolutions for peaceful solutions to outstanding disputes”. He also not-so-subtly criticised the Modi Government’s Aug. 5, 2019, decision to strip J&K of its special status and reorganise the state into two Union Territories. He said that “unilateral and illegal measures to change the status of disputed territories” adversely affected the “regional environment”.


https://www.deccanherald.com/national/modi-hits-out-at-china-pakistan-over-cpec-stresses-respect-for-territorial-sovereignty-914125.html

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
246 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
64 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
82 comments
Read more