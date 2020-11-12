Nanjing launches chip university in bid to fill China’s semiconductor talent gap

|Bill Bishop, Sinocism
The newly opened campus of Nanjing Integrated Circuit University. Image source: Eefocus.com.
On October 22, Nanjing launched China’s first integrated circuit university as the country attempts to address a talent shortage in the semiconductor industry, Xinhua reported (in Chinese). Amid pressure from U.S. decoupling, China has established Nanjing Integrated Circuit University (NICU) in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing and technology innovation capability.
NICU is not a traditional “university,” but a “talent training organization.”
NICU is not under the Ministry of Education or provincial and municipal education authorities like nearly all Chinese higher-education institutions. It was founded by the management committee of Nanjing Jiangbei New District, a national-level special economic zone where NICU is located.
Nanjing has big semiconductor ambitions. The Nanjing Linjiang New District has already attracted:
But media and industry experts have cast doubt on whether NICU can address China’s talent shortage. Social media users said NICU will likely be training equipment operators instead of top engineers and scientists that China urgently needs.
