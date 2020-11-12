 Skip to main content

Nanjing launches chip university in bid to fill China’s semiconductor talent gap

Bill Bishop, Sinocism

The newly opened campus of Nanjing Integrated Circuit University. Image source: Eefocus.com.

On October 22, Nanjing launched China’s first integrated circuit university as the country attempts to address a talent shortage in the semiconductor industry, Xinhua reported (in Chinese). Amid pressure from U.S. decoupling, China has established Nanjing Integrated Circuit University (NICU) in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing and technology innovation capability.

NICU is not a traditional “university,” but a “talent training organization.”

  • NICU does not recruit high school graduates from the national college entrance examination, but will select college and university graduates who already have relevant knowledge, or those who have an interest in working on integrated circuits. NICU will also train junior staff for integrated circuit companies.
  • People who attend NICU will be called “learners” (学员 xuéyuán) instead of “students” (学生 xuéshēng), and will receive a certification of completion upon graduation but not a degree diploma.

NICU is not under the Ministry of Education or provincial and municipal education authorities like nearly all Chinese higher-education institutions. It was founded by the management committee of Nanjing Jiangbei New District, a national-level special economic zone where NICU is located.

  • Rather, the integrated circuit university will focus on boosting China’s chip manufacturing capability, according to Shí Lóngxīng 时龙兴 (in Chinese), president of NICU and dean of the Electrical Science and Technology School of Southeast University.
  • Courses are based on chip companies’ job descriptions and learners’ knowledge gaps, designed to teach practical and specialized skills. Veteran chip engineers, industry experts, and university professors are expected to teach at NICU.

Nanjing has big semiconductor ambitions. The Nanjing Linjiang New District has already attracted:

  • TSMC, Taiwan’s top chipmaking company and the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, which established a chip factory in Linjiang New District in 2016 (in Chinese).
  • Nearly 400 integrated circuit companies, forming a supply chain surrounding chipmaking worth 50 billion yuan ($7.5 billion), according to Xinhua (in Chinese).

But media and industry experts have cast doubt on whether NICU can address China’s talent shortage. Social media users said NICU will likely be training equipment operators instead of top engineers and scientists that China urgently needs.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
246 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
65 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
83 comments
Read more