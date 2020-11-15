Pakistan allegations against India on terrorism figment of imagination: MEA









New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) India on Sunday mounted a hard-hitting attack on Pakistan for accusing it of involvement in some of the terror strikes in that country, and said the so-called claims of â€˜proofâ€™ were figments of imagination and have no credibility.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan''s "desperate attempt" will find few takers as the international community is aware of its tactics and that "concocting" documents and peddling false narratives will not absolve Islamabad of its "sponsorship" of terrorism.

The angry reaction by India came a day after Pakistan''s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a press conference alongside Army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar to claim that India was behind some of the terror attacks in that country.

"This is yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise. The so-called claims of ''proof'' against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination," Srivastava said in response to media queries on the allegations.

"This desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistanâ€™s tactics and proof of its terror sponsorship has been admitted by none other than its own leadership," he said.

Srivastava described the press conference as an attempt on the part of the Pakistani establishment to shift focus from its internal political and economic failures and to justify cross-border terrorism, including ceasefire violations and infiltration along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The face of global terror, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan. Pakistanâ€™s PM glorified him as a ''martyr'' from the floor of Parliament, he admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan.

"Their science and technology minister proudly claimed involvement and success of Pakistan, led by its prime minister, in the Pulwama terror attack in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred," Srivastava said.

Last month, Pakistan''s Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted his country''s role in the Pulwama attack during a debate in their National Assembly.

Srivastava said even distant parts of the world have seen the terror trail lead back to Pakistan.

"We call upon Pakistan to end its support to cross border terrorism. Pakistani leaders have never hidden the fact that it has become a factory for producing terrorists. India is not the only neighbour to be targeted as underlined by the statements of countries similarly targeted," he said.

"Distant parts of the world have seen the terror trail lead back to Pakistan. Concocting documents and peddling false narratives will not absolve Pakistan of such actions. We are confident the world will hold it to account," the MEA spokesperson added.

Srivastava said Pakistani forces continue to engage in providing supporting cover fire to infiltrators despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control.

"The incessant infiltration of terrorists and induction of weapons to fuel terror activities continues unabated. Such activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the LoC," he said.

India had on Saturday summoned the Charge d''Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest with him over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces in multiple sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir targeting innocent civilians on Friday.

Triggering a major flare-up along the LoC on Friday, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling in several areas along the LoC in north Kashmir killing five security personnel apart from at least four civilians following which the Indian Army mounted a major retaliation pounding several Pakistani positions with anti-tank guided missiles and artillery guns

Indian military sources said at least eight Pakistani soldiers were killed and 12 others injured in the retaliation.

Notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic in the region, Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and making concerted efforts to push militants into Kashmir.

Pakistani hostilities increased after India announced its decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide the state into two union territories in August last year. PTI