Quote of the Day: Foreign Secretary of India HARSH VARDHAN SHRINGLA

HARSH VARDHAN SHRINGLA
Foreign Secretary of India
During a speech in London, likely referencing the Belt and Road Initiative
Foreign Secretary of India
During a speech in London, likely referencing the Belt and Road Initiative
"Many countries of the Indo-Pacific have suffered a history of colonialism, some of the wrinkles of which are still with us and still need to be ironed out. [...] We need to be mindful not to embrace constructs that themselves create dependencies and skewed arrangements."
Comments