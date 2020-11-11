TELL THE FOOLS THAT BLACK IS NOT HELD IN CASH

Repost from.Mohan Gurumurthy FB

This is what Modi didnt know or care to hear. Most "black money" is kept in kind and cash is only for the dumbos in the PMO. So while the PM went chasing cash, his fat cat friends kept it in kind. Or he knew and was just, as usual, taking the country for a ride.





A 2012 report prepared by National Institute of Financial Management on unaccounted income found that cash was the least preferred option for storing unaccounted wealth. In fact CASH accounted for only 4% of the No.2. The rest is kept in kind or abroad. India is now estimated to illicitly export over $50 billion (GFI). In the last year alone Indian bhai log have invested over $5 billion in Dubai housing alone.