The 14 sins of Australia: Beijing expands list of grievances and digs in for extended diplomatic dispute
Illustration by Derek Zheng
Beijing has a lot of grievances with Australia: Seven areas of disagreement were listed by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 listed on November 17. The next day, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on a “dossier of 14 disputes” shared by the Chinese embassy in Canberra. China’s grievances include:
A picture of the full list of grievances is viewable here.
China is not interested in compromise, Zhao signaled in a November 18 Chinese Foreign Ministry press conference (English, Chinese), because the “crux of the deteriorating bilateral ties” is “Australia’s repeated wrong acts and remarks…as well as its provocative and confrontational actions.”
Reaction in Australia
“The Federal Government believes the complaints are unreasonable and misrepresent Australia’s position,” the Australian ABC reported. A spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade pushed back in particular on Beijing’s criticism of independent media and the speech of members of parliament.
Global significance
“The list is revealing,” commented Rush Doshi, Director of the Brookings China Strategy Initiative, as it “shows the PRC holds countries responsible for their free civil societies and serves as a template for illiberal order-building
