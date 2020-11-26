 Skip to main content

The 14 sins of Australia: Beijing expands list of grievances and digs in for extended diplomatic dispute

Illustration by Derek Zheng

Beijing has a lot of grievances with Australia: Seven areas of disagreement were listed by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 listed on November 17. The next day, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on a “dossier of 14 disputes” shared by the Chinese embassy in Canberra. China’s grievances include:

  • Calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19
  • Allowing “unfriendly” media reports
  • Blocking of Chinese investment in Australia
  • Banning Huawei from Australian 5G
  • Legislation against foreign interference “viewed as targeting China”
  • “Incessant wanton interference in…Xinjiang, Taiwan, and Hong Kong affairs”
  • Making a statement on the South China Sea to the United Nations
  • Making “outrageous condemnations of the governing party of China by MPs and racist attacks against Chinese or Asian people”

A picture of the full list of grievances is viewable here.

China is not interested in compromise, Zhao signaled in a November 18 Chinese Foreign Ministry press conference (EnglishChinese), because the “crux of the deteriorating bilateral ties” is “Australia’s repeated wrong acts and remarks…as well as its provocative and confrontational actions.”

  • Zhao added an idiom that reads literally, “Whoever hung the bell [on the tiger’s neck] must untie it” (解铃还须系铃人 jiě líng hái xū xì líng rén), meaning that those who have caused problems should be the ones to solve problems.
  • Unfortunately for Beijing, all 14 items on the dossier “are seen by the Department of Foreign Affairs as key to Australia’s national interest and non-negotiable, leaving the two countries facing the prospect of an extended diplomatic and economic dispute,” per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Reaction in Australia

“The Federal Government believes the complaints are unreasonable and misrepresent Australia’s position,” the Australian ABC reported. A spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade pushed back in particular on Beijing’s criticism of independent media and the speech of members of parliament.

Global significance

“The list is revealing,” commented Rush Doshi, Director of the Brookings China Strategy Initiative, as it “shows the PRC holds countries responsible for their free civil societies and serves as a template for illiberal order-building

