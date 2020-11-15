Eytan Gilboa recently published a monograph titled "The American Public and Israel in the Twenty-First Century" for Middle East Security and Policy Studies and the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies. The monograph explores public opinion using data from numerous national public opinion surveys conducted in the US to understand trends in the public sentiment towards the American-Israeli relationship. Gilboa is a CPD's Visiting Scholar, a senior research associate at the BESA Center for Strategic Studies, and Chair of The Israel Communication Association

In the monograph, Gilboa attempts to understand long-term trends in public opinion that are placed within their political and strategic contexts in five key chapters:

The milieu of opinion formation Views of Israel as U.S. ally and aid recipient Trends on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict Opinions on Iran and the JCPOA Socio-demographic dimensions

Read the article here.