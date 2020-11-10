"The World Went And Got Itself In A Big Damn Hurry."





Film

Shawshank Redemption

One of the most endearing characters from the entire film is Brooks, the kindly old librarian who, by the time Andy arrives, has spent roughly 50 years behind Shawshank's walls. He's the first character we see being released back into the world, and for a man who went away in the 1900s, the world looks very different.

Seeing Brooks's life on the outside, coupled with the letter he sends to the guys still in prison gives the audience an idea of the obstacles still awaiting any of them, even once they are free. This line perfectly sums up the way the world changes fast, even if we don't always think it does.