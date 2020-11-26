 Skip to main content

TO BE TOLERANT AND SECULAR

Mohan Guruswamy

Joseph Stalin once famously asked: "how many divisions does the Pope have?" to underscore what he thought of the Vatican's place in the world. Now even Vladimir Putin has gone to the Vatican and  joined the Pope in expressing concern about the rise of "aggressive secularism." 

Which means that they want us to keep believing and to to be thinking within the blinkers postulated by the clergy. I am sure the padres, mullahs, ayatollahs, swamijis are all equally concerned about "aggressive secularism."  

To be secular is to be a sceptic, which means one with a spirit of inquiry and not given to blind belief. In India we confuse secularism with tolerance. 

Tolerance to other viewpoints is a prerequisite for democracy, and implies a willingness to put up with nonsense. 

To be secular is to be a sceptic and to call nonsense nonsense. 



I don't believe in other world's and nether world's; or divine intercession and immaculate conception; or past life and after life; or vimanas and rakhshasas, fairies and houris. For that matter I do not believe in belief. 

But aggressive secularism - never. I respect your right to believe in nonsense. 

But just turn down those damn loudspeakers.

