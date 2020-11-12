 Skip to main content

Working from Home? - Are you happy or are you stuck?


An excerpt from a promo
Nitin Soni

Let’s accept it.

When the lockdown started, work-from-home looked like sort of a relief.

It was no more maddening traffic rush, no more spending 2 hours daily in commute.

Many professionals rejoiced in that .

But slowly things started getting changed.

According to a recent study done in Indian Metros, Work-from-home has increased employee’s working hours up to 4 hours and it is causing distress.

It is just not that the working hours are increased more and you are onto zoom calls for the whole day , the issue is also that the line demarking home and work is almost blurred now.

Earlier you were a professional for 8 hours and while you returned home, you became a father, a husband and a son. You were easily able to balance your personal and professional life.

Now all the roles are mixed and merged together, just not for you but even for your spouse and your kids. Because they are at home too.

Home is not just a home now, it has become a mix of school, office & home.

This is giving set back to personal relationships because individual boundaries are merged between work and life. Cases of arguments and fighting are on the rise.

If it was not enough, majority of the people have gained an unintentional average weight upto 4 kg and in some cases, upto 10 kg extra which they are unable to lose now.

When asked about the reason, they said they gave in to their food cravings and comfort food due to increased stress during lockdown.

Obesity is also giving rise to many lifestyle symptoms, which is affecting professional’s health.

And the reality is that work-from-home is here to stay at least for few more months, if not for few years.

So If you are a BusyProfessional, entrepreneur or a high achiever

Super mom or super dad

And have been working –from-home

And will be working –from-home for some more time J

