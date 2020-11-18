 Skip to main content

ZOOM Meet: Religious & Ethnic Minority Persecution in Bangladesh

Unity Council USA is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Religious & Ethnic Minority Persecution in Bangladesh
Time: Nov 20, 2020 09:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 869 3163 6765
Passcode: 582410

Please scroll down to find phone connection details: 

About the Event:
Bangladeshi Hindu, Buddhist & Christian Unity Council, USA[i], is going to hold an IRF Ministerial Side Event on the issue of Religious & Ethnic Minority Persecution/Cleansing in Bangladesh, on Friday, the 20th of November,2 020 at 10 AM (Eastern US. time), 9 PM Bangladesh Time, and 8:30 PM Indian time. You are cordially invited to attend our event and encourage your colleagues and friends to join as well, by sharing this invitation. 

Opening Remarks:
U.S. Department of State Official (s)
Ambassador/Professor Dr. Nim Chandra Bhowmik,  Co-President  Bangladesh Hindu, Bouddha Christan Oikkya Parishad (BHBCOP)
Mr. Nirmal Rozario, President, Bangladesh Christian Association; Secretary General, Bangladesh Christian Welfare Trust,  and  Co-President, BHBCOP
 
Distinguished Panelists:
Advocate Rana Dasgupta, Secretary General, BHBCOP
Prosecutor, Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal
 Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, Presidium Member,  BHBCOP; Executive President, Gana Forum, a Political Party of  Bangladesh 
Dr. Richard Benkin,  Human Rights Advocate
 Mr. Saleem Samad, Freelance Journalist, Columnist, and Correspondent/Reporters without Borders
Attorney Sameer Karla, Esq., Managing Director of  Hindu American Foundation (HAF)
Advocate Rabindra Ghosh, President, Bangladesh Minority Watch
Advocate Govinda Pramanik, President, National Hindu Grand Alliance of Bangladesh
Dr. Mohit Ray, President, Campaign Against Atrocities Against The Minorities Of Bangladesh (CAAMB)
Ms. Rosaline Costa, a nun turned Human Rights Advocate; former Executive Director of Hotline Human Rights Trust and  Editor of Hotline Newspaper, who also served as  Witness for the US Commission on International Religious freedom (USCIRF) on Minority Persecution in Bangladesh
 Mr. Shitangshu Guha, Senior Policy Director of Unity Council, USA,  Freelance Journalist, Columnist, and a Writer.
and 
  Mr. Pulack Ghatack, Freelance Journalist and Human Rights advocate
 
At this event, you can learn from our expert panelists how the Islamists have driven tens of millions of the religious & ethnic minority Hindus, Buddhists & Christians out of Bangladesh since the country was born as a secular democratic state in 1971, and what role various governments have played in this campaign.   
 
Based on a statistical analysis of the past rate of exodus (under duress), a noted economist, Professor Abul Barakat (and others as well), has predicted that the remaining 18 to 19 million minority Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians (which include the indigenous people, too) of Bangladesh will no longer be there after 25 years. During the pandemic, when the world attention is focused on the Covid-19 crisis, the said vicious campaign in Bangladesh has escalated to a new height of intensity. Your attention to this serious issue can help Bangladesh’s remaining minorities survive in their ancestral homeland.

