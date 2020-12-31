 Skip to main content

A message from R Jagannathan, Swarajya




 
 
Dear friends, let me begin with a story.

Sometime in mid-2013, I published an article by a contributor listing major communal riots since 1967, in a digital portal that I was editing. The idea was to put the 2002 Gujarat riots in perspective.

But all hell broke loose when another editor in the same group, who I thought of as a friend, complained to the owner of the publication, that I have become a sanghi.

Nothing much came of that complaint. But I realised at that moment that India's English language media had only one narrative to peddle. All rival versions were a deviation from truth. I realised that India, that is Bharat, needs diverse media platforms to shift away from the monochromatic narrative of the English-speaking elite in order to have real conversations about a multi-coloured civilisation we truly are.

Scaling up a media platform like Swarajya that believes in building alternative narratives costs money. And that money does not come from advertising in this digital, post-Covid world.

We need subscribers and patrons. We believe that a sustainable business model can be built if longtime subscribers are willing to pay regularly. We want you to be something more than just a subscriber - someone who is invested in the idea of the alternative narratives India needs.

That's why I invite you to subscribe to Swarajya through Patreon. 

I thank you in advance. 

R Jagannathan
Editorial Director, Swarajya

You can contribute via Patreon for as little as $4.99 via this link here.

Alternatively, you can sign-up be be a lifetime subscriber and get uninterrupted access for the next 10 years - this is a great way to support our efforts.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
267 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
4 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
100 comments
Read more