 Skip to main content

Arctic News: Top Developments

Erna Solberg's new Arctic Policy outlines dramatic shift in regional security
Norway has just published its new White Paper for the High North, which will replace the 2011 White Paper. At first glance, the new white paper seems to focus on developing opportunities for peoples and communities of the Arctic. It was presented in the city of Alta, with interviews of youth representatives and local entrepreneurs, under the title "People, opportunities, and Norwegian interest in the Arctic". It was also presented as such by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide, who underlined the interest for all of Norway in the social development of the Norwegian Arctic (HNN). However, the Minister also pointed out that the security situation has largely changed since 2011. As a matter of fact, the White Paper opens directly on the issue of national security. The deterioration of bilateral relations between Norway and Russia is in the center of the white paper discussing how the “Russian build-up of forces and military modernization could directly challenge Norwegian and allied countries’ security" (HNN). According to some, it even “creates a classic security dilemma” that could lead to increased tensions, since the new white paper continues the “invitation policy” toward American operations in Norway (HNN).
 
China to launch new imaging satellite for Arctic routes monitoring
China is planning to launch a new Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging satellite for monitoring Arctic shipping routes. The satellite is being jointly developed by Sun Yat-sen University and the China Academy of Space Technology, and is designed to be put in a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 720km and to generate high-quality SAR satellite imagery with 50-meter resolution and 300 km width. According to its developers, the satellite will be capable of providing a one-day revisit of most areas along maritime paths across the Arctic. Its data will be used to monitor and predict sea ice, climate change and marine disasters, offering important data support for the safety of Arctic shipping routes. The SAR satellite is set to be launched sometime in 2022 (China.org).

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
261 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
87 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
126 comments
Read more