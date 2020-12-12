Arctic News: Top Developments

Erna Solberg's new Arctic Policy outlines dramatic shift in regional security
Norway has just published its new White Paper for the High North, which will replace the 2011 White Paper. At first glance, the new white paper seems to focus on developing opportunities for peoples and communities of the Arctic. It was presented in the city of Alta, with interviews of youth representatives and local entrepreneurs, under the title "People, opportunities, and Norwegian interest in the Arctic". It was also presented as such by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide, who underlined the interest for all of Norway in the social development of the Norwegian Arctic (HNN). However, the Minister also pointed out that the security situation has largely changed since 2011. As a matter of fact, the White Paper opens directly on the issue of national security. The deterioration of bilateral relations between Norway and Russia is in the center of the white paper discussing how the “Russian build-up of forces and military modernization could directly challenge Norwegian and allied countries’ security" (HNN). According to some, it even “creates a classic security dilemma” that could lead to increased tensions, since the new white paper continues the “invitation policy” toward American operations in Norway (HNN).
China to launch new imaging satellite for Arctic routes monitoring
China is planning to launch a new Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging satellite for monitoring Arctic shipping routes. The satellite is being jointly developed by Sun Yat-sen University and the China Academy of Space Technology, and is designed to be put in a sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 720km and to generate high-quality SAR satellite imagery with 50-meter resolution and 300 km width. According to its developers, the satellite will be capable of providing a one-day revisit of most areas along maritime paths across the Arctic. Its data will be used to monitor and predict sea ice, climate change and marine disasters, offering important data support for the safety of Arctic shipping routes. The SAR satellite is set to be launched sometime in 2022 (China.org).
