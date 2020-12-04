Bill Bishop at Sinocism : Australia-China

Australia-China



The British government has vowed to stand with Australia to “protect our key interests and values” and push back at “disinformation” amid a deepening rift in Canberra’s relationship with Beijing.



The American ambassador to Australia also accused a Chinese foreign ministry official of spreading “disinformation through fabricated images and disingenuous statements” about Australia.

Anthony Albanese, describing the publication of a fake image of an Australian soldier holding a knife to an Afghan child’s throat as “disgusting and offensive”, warned the federal government it needed to “work on the relationship” with China.



It was “extraordinary” that senior ministers were unable to reach their counterparts in Beijing, the Opposition Leader said.



Mr Albanese’s comments — and talking points suggesting Labor MPs criticise “inflammatory” government rhetoric — came as US ambassador to Australia Arthur Culvahouse Jr called on China to “follow Australia’s example” by opening up to outside scrutiny.

Generally speaking, China is quite cautious and takes into consideration the feelings of the US and its allies in rhetoric. But why do Chinese officials have to mind their words each and every time and prioritize the feelings of the other side? Given the increasingly hostile and radical attitude toward China by countries like the US and Australia, Chinese officials might as well go straightforward and hit their sore spots.



Since they have adopted a fiercer attitude toward China, countries such as the US and Australia must be prepared to face the justifiably unfriendly reaction of the Chinese people.

中国总体上说话挺谨慎、挺照顾美国及其盟友感受的。 但凭什么中国官员每一次说话都需反复掂量，要把对方不会“ 受不了”作为优先考量呢？算了吧， 在美澳等国对华态度越来越恶劣、激进的时候， 我们的官员不妨在有些时候就率性一些，直戳对方的痛处，这是“ 来而不往非礼也”的应有平衡。



既然美澳等的对华态度越来越凶狠， 他们就要准备面对中国人有对他们越来越多不客气的回应

China's embassy in Paris on Wednesday called on France not to violate human conscience by accusing those who blame war atrocities on the torture and killing of civilians as "prejudiced."



The embassy was responding to comments made by the French Foreign Ministry regarding a tweet by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian about Australian troops' killing of Afghan civilians.

Australia's peak intelligence agency has warned the federal government that the Chinese Communist Party covertly controls sections of Chinese-language media in Australia as part of its foreign interference and influence operation.



The Office of National Intelligence has confidentially briefed the government that many of Australia's most popular Chinese-language news outlets have been co-opted by Beijing to advance China's strategic interests.

Chinese-language media outlets in Australia have ridiculed Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his reaction to a fabricated image tweeted this week by Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry official Zhao Lijian.

On Wednesday, the WeChat post was no longer accessible.



A message from the social media platform was displayed in its place. It said the post was "involving the use of words, pictures, videos" that would "incite, mislead, and violate objective facts, fabricating social hot topics, distorting historical events, and confusing the public".

Comment: another reminder of the lack of reciprocity as the PRC uses American social media platforms to prosecute its global information "struggle 斗争"