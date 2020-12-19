The Moscow-brokered Sochi Agreement, following Ankara's October 2019 incursion into northern Syria, left the Turkish armed forces and their Syrian auxiliaries in control of a 30-kilometre-deep area between the border towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain. Russian military police and Damascus's border guards were to replace Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) members along the border and ceasefire line, with joint Russian-Turkish border patrols to the east and west. Our Chart of the Week this week maps out current areas of control in Syria. Pro-Turkish forces this week resumed rocket attacks on the edge of Ain Issa, amid intensifying clashes with Kurdish fighters near the strategic M4 road, days after the SDF agreed that Russia and Syrian government forces could establish positions near Ain Issa, as a counter to increased military pressure from Ankara around the buffer zone it captured in 2019.
Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
Comments