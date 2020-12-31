 Skip to main content

China scores an EU investment deal before Biden takes office — and it wants to do more



Key Points
  • China and the European Commission announced Wednesday that they finished talks on a “Comprehensive Agreement on Investment” which officials said will give each region’s businesses greater access to the other’s market.
  • The deal was rushed into place and comes before Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. president. In contrast to the Trump presidency, Biden’s administration is widely expected to work alongside allies such as the EU to manage relations with China.
  • At a late-night press conference on Wednesday, a China Ministry of Commerce spokesman told reporters that China hopes for deals with other countries.

BEIJING —  China wrapped negotiations with the European Union on an important investment deal and talked up hopes for more, less than a month before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office.

China and the European Commission announced Wednesday that the two sides finished talks around a “Comprehensive Agreement on Investment” that gives each region’s businesses more access to the other’s market.

Both sides rushed to get a deal done — Biden is widely expected to marshal the support of traditional American allies to put pressure on China after he takes office, in contrast to the Trump administration. On the European side, there was a desire to finish an agreement before the end of Angela Merkel’s term as German chancellor in 2021, according to a source with the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

