Please join the Atlantic Council’s Asia Security Initiative (ASI), housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security; the Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab); and the International Republican Institute for a virtual public event on countering Chinese disinformation, scheduled for December 17, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 PM (EST) via Zoom. This event will explore the key takeaways from a set of recent, cutting-edge publications on Chinese disinformation, including a new issue brief by ASI nonresident senior fellow Dexter Tiff Roberts launching at the event, four DFRLab case studies, and IRI’s recent report, Detecting Digital Fingerprints: Tracing Chinese Disinformation in Taiwan. The discussion will explore key questions about the changing nature and role of China’s efforts to exert influence online and around the world and what these operations mean for the United States and its allies and partners moving forward.
Panel discussion featuring
Amy Studdart
Senior Advisor for Digital Democracy, Center for Global Impact
International Republican Institute
Dexter Tiff Roberts
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Security Initiative, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security
Atlantic Council
Puma Shen
Assistant Professor, National Taipei University;
Director
Doublethink Lab
Emerson T. Brooking
Resident Fellow, Digital Forensic Research Lab
Atlantic Council
Additional speakers to be announced
