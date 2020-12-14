Current and Future Trends in Chinese Counterspace Capabilities

Chinese counterspace capabilities can be broken down into the following categories:





Co-orbital : weapons that are placed into orbit and then maneuver to approach the target and can disable, damage or destroy it through a variety of means

Direct Ascent : weapons that use ground, air-, or sea-launched missiles with interceptors (kill vehicles) that are used to kinetically destroy satellites through a hypervelocity impact, but are not placed into orbit themselves

Directed Energy : weapons that use focused energy, such as laser, particle, or microwave beams to interfere with or destroy space systems

Electronic Warfare : weapons that use radiofrequency energy to interfere with or jam the communications to or from satellites

Cyber : weapons that use software and network techniques to compromise, control, interfere, or destroy computer systems