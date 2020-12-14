 Skip to main content

Current and Future Trends in Chinese Counterspace Capabilities


Proliferation Papers, No. 62, November 2020

China is in the midst of a long-term effort to develop a world-class space program with a strong military and national security component. 

Chinese counterspace capabilities can be broken down into the following categories:

Co-orbital: weapons that are placed into orbit and then maneuver to approach the target and can disable, damage or destroy it through a variety of means
Direct Ascent: weapons that use ground, air-, or sea-launched missiles with interceptors (kill vehicles) that are used to kinetically destroy satellites through a hypervelocity impact, but are not placed into orbit themselves
Directed Energy: weapons that use focused energy, such as laser, particle, or microwave beams to interfere with or destroy space systems
Electronic Warfare: weapons that use radiofrequency energy to interfere with or jam the communications to or from satellites
Cyber: weapons that use software and network techniques to compromise, control, interfere, or destroy computer systems
Space Situational Awareness (SSA): knowledge about the space environment and human space activities and generally includes detection, tracking and characterization of space objects and space weather monitoring and prediction. While SSA is not uniquely used for counterspace, it is a critical enabler for both offensive and defensive counterspace operations

Since 2015, Chinese official and unofficial writings have increasingly emphasized the importance of space warfare, including for offensive and coercive uses. In parallel, China has engaged in a significant and dedicated effort to develop a wide array of destructive and non-destructive offensive counterspace capabilities since the early 2000s, some of which are – or soon will become – operational. 

This study explores the multiple areas of Chinese counterspace capability developments, from co-orbital rendezvous operations to direct ascent antisatellite interceptors and electronic and cyber warfare. It summarizes what is known about current programs, offers estimates regarding the unique characteristics of each capability area and how advanced Chinese capabilities are in each field. 

While China’s search for a large array of counterspace capabilities is not unique, it could both directly and indirectly affect U.S. and European strategic interests and thus has vast implications for transatlantic security


