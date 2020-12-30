HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021: EnJoY NOON’S BIRYANI

 Skip to main content

 When Mr Mohammed suffered business losses in Bengaluru 18 years ago, he was on the verge of retreating to his hometown, but his wife, Mrs Asiya Khan prevailed upon him to stay back and begin a home-cooked biryani enterprise, based on a recipe she had learnt from her mother-in-law in Hyderabad. She would cook the biryani at home and her husband was entrusted with the task of selling these in supermarkets. Little by little, they grew their biryani business, moving to a tiny shop with space only for a counter and three tables eight years ago. Over time, the reputation of Noon’s Biryani grew and built for itself a loyal clientele, many of whom would order takeaways. However, the current situation has seen their business dwindle down to less than half, and it was in this context that they reached out to us, seeking assistance to help spread the word. I paid a surprise visit and liked what I tasted, compelling us to return later to film this episode. We visit the elderly couple at their home, watch the making of a chicken and mutton biryani, before making a delicious meal of these at their shop. I hope you enjoy this one, do support enterprises like these. Stay safe and happy eating! 


 Moist and juicy, homestyle chicken kebabs that make for a tasty side to the biryani. Seasoned well and encased in a batter with a savoury, light crunch. Rs. 120/ 220 (usd 1.6/ 2.9) for half/ full portion 8/10 Chicken Biryani Each grain of rice is separate and every piece of meat is cocooned in the biryani masala, much like how Hyderabadis like their biryanis. The heart of the masala is the brishta, fried onions, and the spices that make their presence felt in the aromatic warmth that wafts through the palate. The meat has a bit of richness thanks to the khoa that goes into the making of the chicken biryani here, and makes for a worthy partner to the rice. Rs. 200 (usd 2.7) per portion; also available by the kilo 8.5/10 


 Mrs. Mohammed’s mutton biryani benefits from a generous measure, as compared to the chicken biryani, of the fried onions and spices to complement the richness of the mutton on the bone, its meaty flavours fortified by some fat clinging on to the pieces. The rice glistens in its moistness and greets you with a gentle embrace, the edge of the spices tamed by the character of the meat, that also lends the rice depth of flavour. The meat is tender in parts and with a bit of a bite in others, its flavour delicate and warming, shining through the spices. If you are the sort who doesn’t like your biryani to assault your tastebuds with a spicy jhatka, this is certainly a biryani that will please your palate. Rs. 290 (usd 3.9) per portion; also available by the kilo 9/10 Rasmalai Rs. 30 8/10 Happy Eating! Kripal Amanna, Gourmet On The Road, Food Lovers TV


  TIMINGS: lunch - 1pm to 4pm; dinner - 630pm to 10pm Note: Closed on Mondays; they make the mutton biryani only on weekends. Whilst you will get a biryani for lunch, dinners are usually takeaways only. Do call them before you visit to ensure you get our biryani. Although you can have a quick biryani meal here, it is best to take away. Order ahead to ensure you get what you want.

 ADDRESS - Noon’s Biryani, 664, Sector 7, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102; tel: +91 80501 60888/ 88926 02786

 LOCATION TAG - https://goo.gl/maps/V7zLk2TzZvyUYAeM7

