INDIA HAS 579092 VIP PARASITES OF VARIOUS SIZES AND SHAPES.









The VVIP category are the biggest parasites. They start right at the top. The President has a full brigade, which does little more than guard the big house and play polo. The PM has the SPG dedicated to him. It is said to be a 3000 strong force with a DGP level officer in command. It is bigger than the US Secret Service that protects the president and the dollar against counterfeiting.





SPG category – Strength of security detail is Classified (only provided to the Prime Minister of India.)





Z+ category has a security cover of 55 personnel [Including 10+ NSG Commando] + [Police Personnel]





Z category has a security cover of 22 personnel [Including 4 or 5 NSG Commando] + [Police Personnel]





Y category has a security cover of 11 personnel [Including 1 or 2 Commando] + [Police Personnel]





X category has a security cover of 2 personnel [No Commando, Only Armed Police Personnel]





The common garden variety VIPs usually have two local police constables, who are more often than not used to run domestic errands as well.





In India, whether it is politicians, sports personalities, businessmen or any other celebrity, the VIP culture exists and and is continuously rising.

India has highest number of VIP’s in the world. They enjoy the privileges with the money we the common citizens pay as tax. The toll plaza exceptions require six big billboards to list them out. Even the inner sanctum of Venkateshwara in Tirumalai has a VIP entrance.





Some say that number of VIP’s in India is increasingly high because of its huge population of 1.3 billion. This is just an excuse to cover up the issue. China’s population is more than India, yet they have lesser number of designated VIPs.





A very important person (VIP) is a person who is accorded special privileges due to their status or importance.





Examples include celebrities, heads of state or heads of government, other politicians, or any other notable person who receives special treatment for any reason. The special treatment usually involves separation from common people, and a higher level of comfort or service.





Britain has an official number of 84 VIPs. France has 109, Japan has 125 and Germany has 142. The total number of VIPs in the USA are 252, Russia 312 and the total number of VIPs in China is 435.



