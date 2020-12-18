 Skip to main content

India slips two spots to 131 on human development index 2020, ranks low on gender equality

India slips two spots to 131 on human development index 2020, ranks low on gender equality

The UN report says labour force participation rate of women in India was 20.5% in 2019 against 76.1% men.

REVATHI KRISHNAN17 December, 2020
Young children accompany their mothers on a stroll in Chunni Kalan village of Mohali, Punjab | Praveen Jain | ThePrint
Representational image | Young children accompany their mothers on a stroll in Chunni Kalan village of Mohali, Punjab | Praveen Jain | ThePrint

New Delhi: India dropped two spots to 131 out of 189 countries on the Human Development Index (HDI) this year, according to a report prepared by the United Nations Development Programme. The country ranked 129 on HDI in 2019 and 130 in 2018.

Titled ‘Human Development Report 2020: The Next Frontier Human Development and the Anthropocene’, the survey report was released Tuesday.

The HDI is a combination of people’s life expectancy at birth, expected years of schooling, mean years of schooling and a country’s gross national income per capita.

With a total HDI value of 0.645, India was placed in the ‘medium human development’ group alongside nations like Iraq, Bhutan, Ghana, Nepal and Cambodia. Countries such as Sri Lanka, Maldives, Vietnam and China were part of the ‘high human development’ group. Malaysia and Japan made it to the ‘very high human development’ list.

Also read: India’s low hygiene gives it more immunity against virus, helps in Covid fight — CSIR study

Lesser life expectancy, greater gender inequality

The report said India had a life expectancy of 69.7 years in 2019, while that of Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan was 72.6, 70.8 and 71.8 years, respectively.


Nepal and Bangladesh ranked below India, at 142 and 133 spots, respectively, while Pakistan was placed at 154.

The survey also highlighted that India in 2019 had 12.2 years of expected schooling, 6.5 mean years of schooling and a gross per capita national income of $6,681 (Rs 4.9 lakh approximately). In 2018, India’s gross per capita national income was $6,829 (Rs 5.02 lakh approximately).

India was placed at 123 position in the gender inequality index. The report noted that the labour force participation rate of women in the country was 20.5 per cent, while it was 76.1 per cent for men. And only 13.5 per cent women held seats in Parliament.

The report also noted that difference in parents’ response toward girls and boys has led to higher malnutrition among girls. India, however, ranked fifth for installed solar capacity in 2019.


Achim Steiner, UNDP administrator, said in a statement: “Humans wield more power over the planet than ever before. In the wake of Covid-19, record breaking temperatures and spiraling inequality, it is time to use that power to redefine what we mean by progress, where our carbon and consumption footprints are no longer hidden.”

2019 report

In the 2019 HDI report, India ranked 129 out of 189 countries. This report had sought to measure a country’s HDI by analysing its advances in education, health and standards of living.

The 2019 report also acknowledged that a “new generation” of inequalities were emerging, driven by climate change and technology. It had warned how “…climate crisis is already hitting the poorest hardest, while technological advances such as machine learning and artificial intelligence can leave behind entire groups of people, even countries”.

At the time, UNDP’s India resident representative Shoko Noda had termed schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat “crucial” in ensuring development for all citizens


https://theprint.in/india/india-slips-two-spots-to-131-on-human-development-index-2020-ranks-low-on-gender-equality/568742/

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
264 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
90 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
129 comments
Read more