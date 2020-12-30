 Skip to main content

Inevitable questions, concerns, and inequalities in the fourth industrial revolution



30 December 2020

Perhaps, the most integral step towards inclusivity in the fourth industrial revolution is trust.

fourth industrial revolution, 4th IR, socio-economic imbalance, violence, new advancements, end-users, marketable skill, new career, socio-economic inequality, widening wealth gap, inevitable future, human condition, social media, human identity, biochemical weaponry, autonomous war machines, drones, Internet of things, technology as human right, workforce of tomorrow, displaced workers, collective impulses and decisions, socioeconomic standing, force of nature, data, trust, humanoid, artificial intelligence, manual labour
Uwe Lischka — Flickr/CC BY 2.0

This article is part of the series — Tech in the New Decade.

Devices connected via mobile networks and cloud technology, smart factories, and wearable tech have already found their way into our everyday lives. We have already begun cultivating the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4th IR) via the Internet of things (IoT) devices, but we have only seen the beginning of its technological and global ascent. Automated jobs, ba

As the 4th IR increases automation, the inequalities created by these new systems will worsen. There have been well-documented correlations drawn between socio-economic imbalance and violence. Producers and end-users will both need to be cautious about how they choose to welcome new advancements within this technological revolution if they want to avoid any further inequalities. If left unchecked, these issues could continue to grow exponentially.

Producers and end-users will both need to be cautious about how they choose to welcome new advancements within this technological revolution if they want to avoid any further inequalities.

The first and arguably most important problem we must address with the oncoming 4th IR is socio-economic inequity. In 2013, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General reported that more people worldwide have mobile phones than toilets. It’s clear that, for the most part, the fourth industrial revolution will take place alongside the third. Many remote regions across the globe are still experiencing their digital revolution.

Even countries well versed in the third industrial revolution are vulnerable to socio-economic inequality and a widening wealth gap. As robotics and artificial intelligence mature, many jobs in high-functioning societies will be at risk. Restaurant hosts/hostesses, many others in the hospitality industry, telemarketers, and even sports officials are among some of the most at-risk jobs as the 4th IR begins to take hold. Older citizens that lose their jobs to automation will likely rely on programmes or financial assistance from their local government to aid them in their search for a new career or marketable skill.

Even countries well versed in the third industrial revolution are vulnerable to socio-economic inequality and a widening wealth gap.

Fortunately, our younger generations have a better shot. The World Economic Forum reported in 2016 that 65 percent of children entering primary school will have to prepare for jobs that don’t even exist yet. It’s a daunting statistic, but at least these kids will have the time and opportunity to prepare themselves in the classroom. We, as a society, need to ensure our children are gaining pertinent knowledge that will prepare them for this inevitable future. One’s job is often linked to a sense of identity, which leads to the next issue at hand.

Our sense of identity is a crucial part of the human condition. It’s one reason why we’ve seen the rise of politics in social media over the years. We used to think having all the world’s information at the tips of our fingers would decrease disinformation. Paradoxically, social media has proven to narrow our views with carefully constructed spaces where narrow, fringe beliefs thrive.

We, as a society, need to ensure our children are gaining pertinent knowledge that will prepare them for this inevitable future.

The emergence of embedded technology should add a fascinating aspect to human identity. On the one hand, these implants could provide a way to express oneself in the same way people use tattoos nowadays. On the other hand, many of these implants will serve a purpose. Embedded technology capabilities could become so revolutionary in the next generation that it could create an entirely new form of inequality we never would have before imagined.

Rising inequality also creates security issues for people and the places in which they reside. Companies, industries, and governments have already begun utilising the “Internet of things” technology to exploit vulnerabilities in high population areas where internet connectivity is commonplace. Biological and biochemical weaponry, autonomous war machines, drones, and wearable devices linked to IoT capabilities could all change the way battles are fought in densely populated areas.

As manual labour becomes obsolete and technology becomes essential, we may start viewing technology as a fundamental human right no matter one’s socioeconomic standing.

Many of these issues will have demanding solutions. They will take monumental shifts in the way we view the world. As manual labour becomes obsolete and technology becomes essential, we may start viewing technology as a fundamental human right no matter one’s socioeconomic standing. New education programmes need to be installed in schools to prepare the workforce of tomorrow, and displaced workers will need retraining. For those still left behind, affluent societies will begin entertaining ideas like universal basic income.

Perhaps, the most integral step towards inclusivity in the fourth industrial revolution is trust. How long will it take humans to trust humanoid artificial intelligence once the latter sufficiently mirrors us? Will social media be used to exploit or inform us? Can citizens entrust their data to any corporation?

These are the questions we must ask ourselves as the fourth industrial revolution continues to grow. This revolution is not some uncontrollable force of nature; it is the intersection between our collective impulses and decisions. The choices of consumers and end-users will be just as important as the brilliant minds that create these innovative technologies. Investors, inventors, and consumers alike must all ask themselves what exactly they need from the advancements brought about by the fourth industrial revolution.

The views expressed above belong to the author(s).

ORF research and analyses now available on Telegram! Click here to access our curated content — blogs, longforms and interviews.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
267 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
98 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
139 comments
Read more