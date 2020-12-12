Investing in people is key to a sustainable recovery

Outlook

The World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates that if a country raises its social mobility score by 10 points, it could raise its GDP growth by 40 basis points (e.g. 2.4% growth from 2.0%). The pandemic will widen inequalities of income, education and work opportunity within many countries. Already, according to the World Bank’s Human Capital Index, human capital had been declining in a number of major economies. The pandemic is likely to exacerbate the problem.

Boosting social and human capital requires increased investment in training, social security, and physical and digital infrastructure. Infrastructure features in the recovery programmes of some high-income states, but most countries face hard fiscal constraints.