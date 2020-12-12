New Norwegian High North Whitepaper: Focusing on People and Societal Development in the Arctic

“This is the first-ever High North whitepaper that deliberately has a third leg to stand on, in addition to the international situation in the Arctic and the relationship with our neighbors, i.e. development in Northern Norway. That is so because having people live in the High North and having a strong, vital, and competent Northern Norway is the best way in which we can assert Norwegian interests. That is why societal development here matters to all of Norway.”

These were the words of Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide during Friday’s launch of the Norwegian government’s new High North whitepaper, together with Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

It has been almost a decade since the previous High North whitepaper, which was presented by the Stoltenberg government back in 2011.

The new whitepaper sets the course and framework for the next years’ High North policy.

People and development of society

The government in its future High North policy stresses the human dimension.

“The High North whitepaper is about Norwegian core interests. That is why it has been named after what matters the most in our Arctic policy: people, opportunities and Norwegian interests in the High North”, Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide said.

“In the whitepaper, we state that Norwegian interests in the Arctic should be asserted through a strong, vital, and competent Northern Norway. It is about a people and a region growing and developing. Presence and welfare does not only carry economic and strategic importance, it also holds enormous significance for the security of the entire country.”