PROFILE: Deng Yufeng – an anti-surveillance performance artist

­ ­ ­ ­ In October, 35-year-old artist Deng Yufeng and a group of volunteers tried to walk down a road in Beijing without being detected by the 90 surveillance cameras in the area. The journey of 1,100 meters took over two hours as the artist and his helpers were seen twisting their bodies, shuffling sideways and sliding their backs along walls to avoid the gaze of prying lenses. All this was part of the performance art project “A Disappearing Movement,” devised by the Beijing-based artist to raise awareness about collective surveillance and the pressures of technology on individual privacy.



Born in Hubei and a 2010 graduate of the province’s Academy of Fine Arts, Deng is no stranger to controversy. For a solo exhibition in 2018, the artist lined the walls of a local museum in Wuhan with over 300,000 sets of personal information purchased online. He had wanted to display the extent of data breaches in China, but police shut down the show after only two days and accused Deng of illegally amassing private data. Deng later said he had paid just US$800 on the black market for the data, which included people’s names, gender, phone numbers and online shopping records.





Deng’s work is timely. It is estimated that China will have 560 million cameras installed by 2021, many of them with facial recognition capabilities. The Covid-19 pandemic has also seen China step up the use of facial scanners in the name of protecting public health. There is public pushback, but most of it is directed at commercial misuse. Last month, in a landmark case, a court in Hangzhou ruled in favor of a law professor who sued a zoo for collecting his facial data. But Deng’s latest project has received no coverage in China – very possibly because it’s too provocative for the country’s state media.



Profiled by Valarie Tan

