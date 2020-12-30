Trends in Income and Consumption Inequalities

Income and consumption growth rates vary for different income groups. Data shows that beyond the headline gross domestic product growth rate, there is a significant heterogeneity in growth rates depending on which part of the income distribution one is located in. The article highlights the important implications of such differences in growth on economic inequality.

India transitioned from a period of slow gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.5% in the early decades since independence to one of the fastest growing countries of the world in the 2000s. After the start of the liberalisation of the economy in 1991, the pace of growth picked up to 6.4% in the next two decades and possibly doubled the average productivity and living standards in just 16 years. However, the headline GDP growth number may actually hide the heterogeneity in growth rates of different income groups of the population. This article investigates how economic growth affected different income groups and the consequence of this on inequality.

Income and consumption share data for the 20-year period 1991–2011 shows that there exists a large difference in the growth rates for various deciles of the income distribution. These differences have led to sharp increases in income and consumption inequality, a finding which is consistent with earlier studies (Mazumdar et al 2017; Basole and Basu 2015; Anand and Thampi 2016). The article also shows that consumption inequality has grown faster than income inequality. Finally, using the growth rate and change in income share data, we show that the income shares of the richest 10% of the population has decreased in the post-reform period. These findings clearly show that the focus on one headline GDP growth rate number may hide several important trends in the economy and obfuscate the facts.

Data Sources

The study uses data on the income share, consumption share and inequality, as measured by the Gini coefficient, from the Global Consumption and Income Project (GCIP).1 GCIP provides access to data on a large set of measures from 1960 to 2015. However, we do not use the data from 2012 to 2015 since they are essentially estimates made by assuming that the underlying distribution is unchanged.2 The GCIP data has been used in several important papers (Jayadev et al 2015, 2017), besides being cited by the Economist.

GDP numbers used to calculate growth rates are taken from the World Bank Open Data. In particular, we use GDP at purchasing power parity (PPP) at constant 2011 international dollars for the GDP levels, on which share of income and consumption from GCIP are applied to compute the income and consumption levels for each decile. Thus, this article uses data for the period 1991–2011, also referred to as sample period in the later text.

The individual income and consumption growth rates for each decile are calculated by first estimating the total income and consumption for each of these groups. With these income and consumption levels, annual growth rates are computed using the compound growth rate formula. Thus, each growth rate mentioned in the text is the annualised growth rate for the relevant time interval.

Growth Rates: Income

While the economy as a whole grew at the rate of 6.4% annually over the sample period, there are wide differences in the growth rate of different population groups. Before we discuss the growth rates, a quick look at the income shares reveals that about 52% of the overall GDP increase from 1991 to 2011 went to top 20% of the population and less than 5% accrued to the poorest 20%. Figure 1 (p 14) shows the trends and differences in average income for each of the quintiles of the population.

Next, we move to growth rates. Figure 2 (p 14) plots the annualised growth rates for each decile of the income distribution for the period 1991–2011. The growth rate of the bottom decile shows that the income of the poorest 10% of the population grew at an average rate of 5.60% per annum. The growth rate was the highest for the eighth decile at 6.55%. In fact, it is the middle class that consistently grew at a rate higher than the national average in the 20-year period. It is clear from Figure 2 that the headline GDP growth rate gives an accurate picture of the economic growth in the top half of the income distribution, but less so of that in the bottom half of the income distribution. Interestingly, the growth rate of the top decile of the income distribution stands at 6.27%, just a notch lower than the average growth rate in the economy.

To get a better sense of the short-run dynamics over the 20-year period, we divide the sample years into four intervals of five years each (Figure 3) and perform a decile analysis. It is seen that the income of the poorest three deciles always grew at a rate lower than the overall GDP growth rate. In 1991–96, the income of the poorest decile had an growth rate of about 5.84%, which was 0.6 percentage points less than the overall GDP growth rate. During 1996–2001, GDP growth rate came down to 5.53% but still remained greater than the growth rate of the poorest decile by 1.15 percentage points. The right tail of the income distribution, that is, the seventh, eighth and ninth deciles, grew at the rate of 5.8%. Though overall growth recovered to reach a peak of 7.1% during 2001–06, the poorest decile could only grow 6.19%, leaving a wedge of 0.9 percentage points. At the same time, the fastest growing decile grew at around 7.31%. During 2006–11, income of 60% of the population grew slower than the overall growth rate of 6.45%, with poorest decile growing almost half a percentage point lower.

The implications of the differential growth rate meant that the income share for the first, second and third deciles decreased by 13.61%, 6.17% and 2.71%, respectively, between 1991 and 2011 (Figure 4). The effect of declining income share of the bottom half of the population on economic inequality is hard to ignore. This and the share of the richest decile are discussed in the later part of the article.

Growth Rates: Consumption

As in the case of income growth rates, consumption by different deciles of the population also grew at very different rates. Against the overall annualised GDP growth rate of 6.37% over the sample period, the richest consuming segment, the 10th decile, grew the fastest at 6.85% and second lowest consuming decile grew at the smallest rate of 5.98%. Over this period, only the consumption of the highest consuming 20% grew faster than the overall growth of the economy. As income growth was highest for the eighth decile and lowest for the first decile, the distribution of consumption growth rates has a slight U shape.

Figure 6 (p 15) shows the differential growth rates of the consuming deciles for the four-five year intervals of the sample period. During the first interval of 1991–96, the lowest consuming decile grew almost at par with the overall growth rate of 6.4%. The 10th decile grew the fastest at 6.72% and fourth decile grew the slowest at 6.18%, giving the spread of consumption growth rates a U shape. This distribution pattern was maintained in the next interval as well. It is worth noting that during the early post-reform years, the lowest consuming 10% had a higher consumption growth rate than nearly 60% of the overall population. However, this pattern was not sustained beyond 2001. During 2001–06, the highest consuming decile grew the fastest at 7.84% and the lowest consuming decile grew the lowest at 6.55%, which is a difference of almost 1.29 percentage points. The last interval has a slightly different pattern as instead of the 10th decile, it was the ninth decile that grew the fastest at 6.74% and the second lowest consuming decile grew the slowest at 5.76%. As a consequence of the differential growth rate scenario, consumption shares of the lower 80% of the population fell over the sample period. Figure 7 shows the percentage change in consumption shares over the sample period.

Implications of Unequal Growth

If it were true, as is mostly understood by the headline GDP growth rate, that the whole economy is growing at the same rate, there would be no change in the income and consumption shares of each decile from one year to the next. Constant shares across years would leave inequality unchanged as measured by the Gini coefficient. However, because there exist more than trivial differences in growth rates across various regions of income and consumption distribution, income and consumption shares keep changing. Tables 1 and 2 give the income and consumption share figures for all deciles for 1960, 1991 and 2011.

The income share for poorest 40% and consumption share of the poorest 80% fell between 1991 and 2011. The relative difference in the change in income and consumption shares and respective inequalities offers a deeper insight into the implications of differential growth rates. As found in previous works for various other countries and also consistent with lifetime permanent income hypothesis, consumption inequality is less than income equality. Figure 8 plots the Gini coefficients of both income shares and consumption shares. Difference between income inequality and consumption inequality, as measured using the Gini coefficient, has almost always been around 10 percentage points. However, consumption inequality has been rising faster, reducing the difference to 7 percentage points by 2011. Consumption inequality rose by 9% as compared to a 1% increase in income inequality over the period 1991 to 2011 (Figure 9). Consumption inequality has grown 14% and income inequality has grown 5% since 1960. These differences in the rise in inequality can be attributed to vastly different growth rates amongst each decile for both income and consumption.

Consumption grew the fastest for the highest decile with all other deciles except the ninth growing at a rate less than the overall rate (Figure 5, p 14). Income grew the fastest for the eighth decile and only the income of the poorest 40% of the population grew at a rate lower than the overall growth rate, allowing the middle class a greater share in the increased GDP. The difference in consumption growth rate between fastest growing decile and the second fastest growing decile is 0.48 percentage points over the sample period, while it is only 0.02 percentage points in the case of the income growth rate.

Therefore, the consumption inequality as measured by Gini coefficient increased from 34.1% in 1991 to 37.3% in 2011 and income inequality increased by just 0.4 percentage points from 44.3% in 1991 to 44.7% in 2011. Also, there is a systematic pattern amongst those who experienced lower growth rates or “losers” and those who experienced higher growth rates or “winners.” Figure 10 shows the change in income and consumption share for each decile of the population from 1991 to 2011 in the form of an average annual change in these shares. The decrease in the share of income has been the highest for the poorest 10% and the decrease has systematically reduced, turning into increase in the income share from the fourth decile. At the same time, trends in the consumption share of the deciles has a slightly U-shaped distribution pattern where loss in the share is the highest for third to fifth deciles of the population, with a very small increase in share for ninth decile and sharp increase of 0.13 percentage points for the richest decile. This pattern is the same as was observed in the income growth rates (Figure 6).

Income can be volatile in the short run and is often reported with errors. Also, income measures may not include in-kind transfers and other economic benefits mostly targeted only at the poorer groups; as a result, inequality of income may overestimate the actual inequality.

Figure 11 shows the income and consumption shares for 1991 and 2011 for all deciles. It is clear from the figure that there exists a large difference in consumption and income shares for each decile of the population. The poorest 10% people consumed 190% of their income, while the richest 10% consumed only 85% of their income in 2011. As basic consumption needs cannot be forgone, consumption inequality might give a more accurate picture of the true scenario (Cutler and Katz 1992).

Income Share of the Richest

Data shows that the growth rate for the top end of the income distribution, the 10th decile, has not only been lower than the overall growth rate but also lower than that of the third to ninth decile, which includes both lower-middle and middle-income groups. However, this growth rate pattern is not true for the last five years of the sample period (2006–11) where the richest 10% grew the fastest (Figure 3). This slower growth has resulted in an average annual decrease of 0.03 percentage point in the income share for the richest 10% over the sample period (1991–2011) (Figure 10). This pattern, somewhat contrary to the popular belief, is particularly striking as it means that the middle and the upper-middle class, for whom there has been an increase in the income share, have had greater opportunities to expand. Overall, the best way to look at this could be that the Indian middle and upper-middle classes are expanding in terms of income earned. The fact that the middle and upper-middle groups are the fastest growing sections of the population reflects the general sense of optimism exhibited by them about the Indian economy, something which perhaps the top decile and the bottom half do not share.

Conclusions

With relatively lower growth rates and the fast falling share in total income and consumption, India’s poor are not able to keep up with the overall trends in the economy. Smaller incomes growing at smaller rates are an indicator that inequality will only increase at increasing rates in the coming years. That inequality in consumption is rising faster than income could mean that while the rich have been moving towards more sophisticated ways of living, the poor are not able to reap commensurate benefits of India’s rising GDP. Falling consumption share could also mean that as the necessities cannot be removed from the consumption basket, it could be goods like education and health that could be facing the worst cuts. If true, this is bad news, as education is the primary indicator of future earnings and any slowdown there will only imply a further rise in income and consumption disparity, making higher inequality inevitable in the future. However, this hypothesis needs to be tested empirically.

The falling income share for richest 10% needs a deeper investigation, and the underlying mechanisms driving this result can give interesting and significant insights into overall process of economic growth.

Notes

