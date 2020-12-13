Video link





United Kashmir People`s National Party (UKPNP) hold Press Conference on Report by a Private NGO EU Disinfo Lab (12 December 2020 )





Main purpose of today`s Press Conference was to share our views regarding biased and fabricated report issued by NGOs EU DisifoLab based in Brussels.





NGOs with Special Consultative Status with UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) have mandate to accredit human rights and social activist across globe.





There is transparent system in UN, UN accredited NGOs are bound to submit reports before ECOSOC committee of 19 States and tight scrutiny every 2 to 3 years regarding their work and activities at UN Human Rights Council.





Each NGOs is bound to provide complete details of their office bearers and board of directors before UN, there nothing can be hide.

Each and every intervention Oral Statement under different Agenda Items is directly cast on UN Live Webcast which can be watched online and part of UN record.





EU Disinfo did not share content of speeches and interventions which made by these NGOs whether interventions were according to Agenda Items or not.





Though our NGOs names are not mentioned in the list shared by this private NGO but our photos from different seminars and interventions were collected from websites of media groups.





NGOs list shared by this Disifo Lab out of 10 NGOs / 8 NGOs have their permanent seats and addresses in USA and Canada.





Permanent Representatives of members states carefully list and watch interventions made by NGOs representatives, if there is anything out of agenda or against ground realities and facts then states immediately take point of order and ask Council President/Chairman to stop NGO to speak. Then Council`s head decides whether NGO is speaking according to agenda or not , she can continue or not.





Accredited Press & Media persons can cover record and sent speeches to their respective media & press.EU DisinfoLab report which is spread to defame genuine leadership , human rights defenders and rights activists from Pakistan and its peripheries who are peacefully struggling for their basic human & fundamental rights. Who are striving for ownership of their natural resources , self governance , equality, rule of law, freedom of expression & Press & Media.





UKPNP has been highlighting issues related to rule of law, ownership of our natural resources, Self governance, and exploitations of natural resources in so called Azad Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan . UNCIP resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir, Enforced Disappearances extra judicial killings , Strict restriction on Freedom of Press & Media , growing extremism and terrorism in the region, discrimination towards nationalist leaders and rights activists. Role of Lents officers in Azad Kashmir, free roaming of banned terrorists organizations.

United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) is a secular, progressive and democratic political organization of the region. UKPNP believes in peace, harmony, coexistence and striving peacefully for the cause of civil society, political, socio-economic and human rights of the people of Pakistani administrated Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Since its inception UKPNP has advocated for the unification and independence of State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite of propaganda and defamation campaign against UKPNP , we will continue our peaceful struggle for promotion and protection of human rights.





