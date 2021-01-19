In 1939, 20,000 Americans rallied in New York’s Madison Square Garden to celebrate the rise of Nazism – an event largely forgotten from American history.





A NIGHT AT THE GARDEN, made entirely from archival footage filmed that night, transports audiences to this chilling gathering and shines a light on the power of demagoguery and anti-Semitism in the United States.





A NIGHT AT THE GARDEN was directed and edited by Marshall Curry and was supported and released by Field of Vision. The film was nominated for a 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short; it was also an official selection at the Sundance Film Festival and was part of a special screening and panel discussion at the New York Film Festival. It was released on 22 Alamo Theater screens across the country and at The IFC Center in NYC.









“As chilling and disorienting to watch as the most inventive full-length horror movie.” –The New Yorker





“In a scant six minutes of archival footage, director Marshall Curry delivers an emotional wallop.” –NPR





“In the current climate of intolerance, this footage is especially chilling.”

–The New York Times





“A taut, dramatic seven-minute film.” –The Washington Post





“Eerily relevant.” –Rolling Stone





“Strictly remarkable.” –Los Angeles Times