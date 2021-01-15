Ampro Biscuts, Bambino: Kishan Rao Myadam

By Mohan Guruswamy





Kishan Rao Myadam was my long time neighbor and friend. He was a fascinating first generation entrepreneur. He started life selling homemade "Ghanta" cheroots on his bicycle. The business expanded enough to give him the capital to start Ampro Biscuits which in a few years became the market leader in AP. I used to handle the Britannia biscuits account at JWT and I knew for a fact that its managers were more terrified of Ampro's growing market share than even Parles. Unfortunately, differences with his brother, Janardhan Rao, led to a family partition and the brother got Ampro. Ampro didn't last long without him.





Kishan Rao got cash to start Bambino Foods, now India's largest single manufacturer of pasta with plants in Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Haldwani and Indore. The two big food companies ITC and Nestles tried hard to make his company a contract manufacturer, but he constantly rebuffed them, insisting on keeping his brands flag flying high. Several merchant banker friends used to approach me to speak to him to sell. I used to just tell them 'he is not interested!'





My home was a constant test bed for Bambino's new and test products. The day before he died, Monday, he called me in the evening to get my opinion on Bambino's haldi latte mix with shilajit. Every festival, wherever we were, he would send hampers of Bambino products like the range of pastas, ready to eat foods like idly, upma and payasam, and specially for me sugar free Soan Papdi. We would frequently have breakfast together to talk about business, politics and economics, but never small gossip. We discussed many other things pertaining to affairs of our respective families. Whenever I left town, his chowkidars would extend their watch to include the Guruswamy house. He was older and had more achievements in life than me, but he always addressed me as "ayya" (sir). He was most and humble. I will miss him.