 Skip to main content

Ampro Biscuts, Bambino: Kishan Rao Myadam

By Mohan Guruswamy

Kishan Rao Myadam was my long time neighbor and friend. He was a fascinating first generation entrepreneur. He started life selling homemade "Ghanta" cheroots on his bicycle. The business expanded enough to give him the capital to start Ampro Biscuits which in a few years became the market leader in AP. I used to handle the Britannia biscuits account at JWT and I knew for a fact that its managers were more terrified of Ampro's growing market share than even  Parles. Unfortunately,  differences with his brother, Janardhan Rao, led to a family partition and the brother got Ampro. Ampro didn't last long without him. 

Kishan Rao got cash to start Bambino Foods, now India's largest single manufacturer of pasta with plants in Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Haldwani and Indore. The two big food companies ITC and Nestles tried hard to make his company a contract manufacturer, but he constantly rebuffed them, insisting on keeping his brands flag flying high. Several merchant banker friends used to approach me to speak to him to sell. I used to just tell them 'he is not interested!' 

My home was a constant test bed for Bambino's new and test products. The day before he died, Monday, he called me in the evening to get my opinion on Bambino's haldi latte mix with shilajit. Every festival, wherever we were, he would send hampers of Bambino products like the range of pastas, ready to eat foods like idly, upma and payasam, and specially for me sugar free Soan Papdi.  We would frequently have breakfast together to talk about business, politics and economics, but never small gossip. We discussed many other things pertaining to affairs of our respective families. Whenever I left town, his chowkidars would extend their watch to include the Guruswamy house. He was older and had more achievements in life than me, but he always addressed me as "ayya" (sir). He was most and humble. I will miss him.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
5 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
269 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
109 comments
Read more