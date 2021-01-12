 Skip to main content

Belt and Road Weekly Investor Intelligence #11


Posted byReading Time:3 minutes

Tuesday, January 12, 2021  

Welcome to this week’s issue of China Briefing’s Belt & Road Initiative Weekly Investor Intelligence round up.

We explain the impact of China’s Foreign Ministerial visits to Africa last week, why the China-Mauritius FTA is a game changer, examine the new China Foreign Investment Catalogue and 2021 Import-Export rates, discuss the potential for North Korea joining the BRI, and examine the fallout for China and Russia concerning the storming of the US Senate.

China’s Foreign Ministerial Visit to Africa: Outcomes and Implications 

We examine Wang Yi’s annual African tour and what was accomplished in his five-nation visit last week. 

Why the China-Mauritius FTA Opens up the African Belt & Road

Teething problems in African bilateral trade could be solved by Mauritius. With a move to services provision, Mauritius is an offshore gateway to Africa with the Pan-African Continental Free Trade Agreement also coming into effect from January 1.

China Expands Foreign Investment Catalogue, Encourages Foreign Investment

China’s new Foreign Investment Catalogue comes into effect from January 27. We look at its contents and the impact on investors. 

Import-Export Taxes and Duty Rates in China for 2021

Buying from China? Selling to China? This article explains three types of taxes – value-added tax (VAT), consumption tax, and customs duties – that foreign companies exporting to or importing from China must understand.

China’s Belt and Road & Beyond: Monday January 11

All the past week’s international headlines about the Belt & Road Initiative on one easy source.

Kim Jong-Un’s Speech at the North Korean Workers Party Congress

Admitted economic policy mistakes may signal reform and the possibly of North Korea joining the Belt & Road Initiative.

The Storming of the US Senate and the Implications for China and Russia

What has happened in the US is becoming increasingly common elsewhere – the US needs to change its global positioning to prevent such escalations in future. China and Russia both have a role to play – if Washington will listen. 

About Us

Dezan Shira & Associates provide business intelligence, market research, legal, tax and compliance issues for foreign investors throughout Asia, and have 28 offices across the region. We are members of the Leading Edge Alliance, a network of related firms with offices throughout the world. For assistance with Belt & Road Initiative research, please contact us at silkroad@dezshira.com or visit us at www.dezshira.com. To subscribe to our Belt & Road Initiative portal, please click here.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
4 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
269 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
104 comments
Read more