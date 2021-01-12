Belt and Road Weekly Investor Intelligence #11

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Welcome to this week’s issue of China Briefing’s Belt & Road Initiative Weekly Investor Intelligence round up.

We explain the impact of China’s Foreign Ministerial visits to Africa last week, why the China-Mauritius FTA is a game changer, examine the new China Foreign Investment Catalogue and 2021 Import-Export rates, discuss the potential for North Korea joining the BRI, and examine the fallout for China and Russia concerning the storming of the US Senate.

We examine Wang Yi’s annual African tour and what was accomplished in his five-nation visit last week.

Teething problems in African bilateral trade could be solved by Mauritius. With a move to services provision, Mauritius is an offshore gateway to Africa with the Pan-African Continental Free Trade Agreement also coming into effect from January 1.

China’s new Foreign Investment Catalogue comes into effect from January 27. We look at its contents and the impact on investors.

Buying from China? Selling to China? This article explains three types of taxes – value-added tax (VAT), consumption tax, and customs duties – that foreign companies exporting to or importing from China must understand.

All the past week’s international headlines about the Belt & Road Initiative on one easy source.

Admitted economic policy mistakes may signal reform and the possibly of North Korea joining the Belt & Road Initiative.

What has happened in the US is becoming increasingly common elsewhere – the US needs to change its global positioning to prevent such escalations in future. China and Russia both have a role to play – if Washington will listen.