Bi-latte-ral relations

The socialist market economy and global capitalism makes for strange bedfellows.
On Thursday, Xi Jinping wrote a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.
In the missive, Xi urged the coffee behemoth to help mend tattered ties between Beijing and Washington (Bloomberg):
- “I hope Starbucks will make active efforts to promote China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation and the development of bilateral relations.”
- “China…will provide a broader space for companies from all over the world, including Starbucks and other American companies, to develop in China.”
Some context: Xi’s letter was in response to a January 6 message from Schultz, congratulating China on achieving its goal of creating a “moderately prosperous society.”
In his response to Xi's response, Schultz expressed his hope that Chinese citizens would use some of that moderate prosperity to buy more bean juice (CGTN):
- "China has long been an important part of the Starbucks story."
- "I truly believe Starbucks best days are ahead in China.”
Get smart: Xi is signaling that despite all the recent Sino-American unpleasantness, US companies are welcome, nay, encouraged to expand their operations in China.
Get smarter: Foreign firms like Starbucks can’t help but be tantalized by Beijing's plans to boost incomes and domestic consumption as per the dual circulation strategy.
