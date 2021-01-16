Bi-latte-ral relations



The socialist market economy and global capitalism makes for strange bedfellows.



On Thursday, Xi Jinping wrote a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.



In the missive, Xi urged the coffee behemoth to help mend tattered ties between Beijing and Washington (Bloomberg):

Some context: Xi’s letter was in response to a January 6 message from Schultz, congratulating China on achieving its goal of creating a “moderately prosperous society.”



In his response to Xi's response, Schultz expressed his hope that Chinese citizens would use some of that moderate prosperity to buy more bean juice (CGTN):

"China has long been an important part of the Starbucks story."

"I truly believe Starbucks best days are ahead in China.”

Get smart: Xi is signaling that despite all the recent Sino-American unpleasantness, US companies are welcome, nay, encouraged to expand their operations in China.



Get smarter: Foreign firms like Starbucks can’t help but be tantalized by Beijing's plans to boost incomes and domestic consumption as per the dual circulation strategy.

