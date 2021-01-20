Bill Bishop: Call for WHO to investigate US goes viral; US declares genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang; end of the Trump Era in US-China relations
Call for WHO to investigate US goes viral; US declares genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang; end of the Trump Era in US-China relations
Tomorrow is the end of the Trump Era in US-China relations, but the Xi Era in US-China relations will remain for the foreseeable future. US-China tensions rose during the four years of the Trump Administration, but the structural problems that existed long before January 20, 2017 have only intensified during the last four years. So while I expect the tone from the US side at least to soften, I do not expect any significant, substantive changes in the downward trajectory of the relationship. The New Era in US-China Relations will continue at least as long as the PRC is in the Xi Era.
Xi and his officials see time and trends on their side, and they are saying it even more openly now with more regular utterances of ideas like "the East is rising and the West is declining 东升西降". It is almost like they believe the historical outcome is already determined.
While the tone towards the PRC from the Biden Administration may soften a bit, I am skeptical the PRC tone towards the US will. As Wang Yi writes in the latest issue of Qiushi (see item 2 below) “the diplomatic struggle is firm and strong, and we stand on the front line of defending rights and interests 外交斗争坚定有力，勇立维护权益第一线”.
From my qualitative view of things as I spend my day ingesting lots of CCP content, it sure looks like the global struggle for any narrative related to China is intensifying noticeably. This whole “wolf-warrior” approach is not an anomaly, it is a fundamental principle of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, and the struggle is only going to intensify, now matter who is in the White House.
There is a lot to struggle over, including but far from limited to the narrative over the origins of the pandemic, system superiority, whether or not China is practicing state capitalism and Xinjiang.
The struggle over the Xinjiang narrative will get uglier now that, in what looks to be the Trump Administration’s last China-related action, the State Department announced today has determined that the PRC is committing crimes against humanity and genocide in Xinjiang.
Good luck to the Biden team, the world really is undergoing profound changes
1. Latest on the outbreaks
They sound like they are relatively well under control, but the impact on travel and the economy through the Spring Festival will be significant.
Chinese mainland reports 106 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases - Xinhua
Hebei hopes for inflection point in local COVID-19 outbreak given recent downward trend of new cases - Global Times
孙春兰：要汲取宗教活动导致疫情传播的教训|孙春兰|疫情|
Some COVID-19 confirmed patients in N.China's Shijiazhuang outbreak attended recent religious activities: media - Global Times
石家庄、邢台南宫明起进行第三轮核酸检测，3天内完成 _ 证券时报网
Beijing suburb puts over 1,000 people from local school under collective quarantine after a new case reported - Global Times
China Locks Down Two Northeast Cities Amid Covid-19 Resurgence - Caixin
Beijing’s neighbor city Langfang restricts travel to capital - Global Times
Heilongjiang punishes 16 officials for neglecting duties in viral fight, latest show of China's increasing strict accountability mechanism amid epidemic - Global Times
China may vaccinate children and teenager against coronavirus as early as March: industry insider - ECNS
Beijing to implement "14+7+7" health observation for inbound travelers - Xinhua
China rebuffs WHO report claiming slow COVID response - Nikkei Asia
2. Hua Chunying’s call for WHO to investigate the US goes viral
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying's Regular Press Conference on January 18, 2021
The video clip of Hua’s comments has gone viral:
Bill Bishop @niubiHua Chunying again says the WHO should also investigate US military labs in the hunt for the virus origins. Such a provocation to the incoming Biden Administration
January 19th 202138 Likes
Multiple state-run media outlets have posted content about the US army base and pushed the conspiracy theory. By the end of Tuesday, the hashtag #外交部 (foreign ministry) is top of the Weibo topic page, with more than five million searches and still rising
迎难而上 为国担当 奋力开启中国特色大国外交新征程 - 求是网-- "Facing difficulties and serving the country, striving to start a new journey of great power diplomacy with Chinese characteristics"
3. Vaccine diplomacy looks to be a struggle too
Vaccine distribution shouldn’t lead to catastrophic moral failure: Global Times editorial - Global Times
China's vaccine cooperation gains momentum worldwide - Xinhua
Analysis: China is hitting back at criticism of its vaccines with a dangerous disinformation campaign - CNN
Serbia receives 1 mln Sinopharm vaccines from China - Xinhua
Pakistan in phase III trials of Chinese vaccine with expectation to see COVID-free future - Xinhua
Pakistan approves China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use - Xinhua
Brazil battles Chinese red tape to get key vaccine ingredients, sources say | Reuters
4. Political security and celebrating the 100th anniversary of the CCP
Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi told the provincial police chiefs in a meeting on Tuesday to prioritize security and social stability in their work this year, making sure all the major events will go well to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the CCP.
赵克志：把握新发展阶段 推动高质量发展 以确保国家政治安全和社会稳定的优异成绩庆祝建党100周年_
5. US says PRC committing crimes of humanity and genocide in Xinjiang
Determination of the Secretary of State on Atrocities in Xinjiang - United States Department of State
U.S. Says China’s Repression of Uighurs Is ‘Genocide’ - The New York Times
6. Xi inspects 2022 Winter Olympics facilities
Question: Does the US designation increase the likelihood the US boycotts the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, assuming the pandemic is under enough control by then that they can hold the games?
Xi confident of successful Beijing 2022, underscores Games' role in developing China's winter sports - Xinhua
7. US-China
U.S. Treasury nominee Yellen says China guilty of 'horrendous' rights abuses | Reuters
Biden intelligence pick to call for tough scrutiny of China, source says | Reuters
Biden taps former aide as top Pentagon adviser on China - POLITICO
Comment: Just after the Politico story hit Mr. Ratner tweeted this:
Ely Ratner @elyratnerIn January 2020, @CNASdc published “Rising to the China Challenge,” an independent assessment for Congress as mandated by the FY2019 National Defense Authorization Act. (cnas.org/publications/r…) We concluded with the following "Call for Bipartisanship”:
January 19th 202128 Retweets91 Likes
Here’s Who Will Be Running the Pentagon When Biden Takes Office - Defense One
Michael S. Chase - Profile | RAND
The Beijing News interviews CICIR head Yuan Peng. Yuan of course was the discussant at the December Politburo Study session on National Security, as discussed in the December 14th newsletter. -中国现代国际关系研究院院长袁鹏：美国病了 中国稳了 世界变了-中新网 - "Yuan Peng, Dean of China Institute of Contemporary International Relations: The United States is sick, China has stabilized, and the world has changed"
Yuan discusses the contradictions that he says are the cause of many of America's problems. He sounds Marxist:
Blackstone's Schwarzman: New U.S. admin going to take a 'softer tone' towards China | Reuters
Interview: U.S. business leader urges stronger U.S.-China cooperation to tackle climate change, pandemic - Xinhua
Axios China - Quote: "We were proved to be correct"
A Complex Inheritance: Transitioning to a New Approach on China | Center for Strategic and International Studies - Scott Kennedy
8. Actress abandons kids, destroys career
An Actor’s Rumored Surrogacy Is a Massive Scandal in China - SixthTone
#央视评代孕弃养法律道德皆难容#前有代... 来自央视新闻 - 微博
Prada Ends Zheng Shuang Ambassadorship over Alleged Child Dispute – WWD
Business, Economy and Trade
China Signals Easing Deleveraging Stance on Big State Firms - Bloomberg State-owned enterprises’ credit ratings are at a good level and their bond size is generally reasonable, Peng Huagang, spokesperson of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, said at a briefing Tuesday. SASAC is responsible for managing SOEs...“Today’s SASAC guidance should shore up confidence that the authorities will deftly manage leverage risks in response to market conditions, so as to keep the refinancing channel open and contain default risks onshore,” according to Chang Wei Liang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore.
China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff' - state planner official | Reuters “We will have a good grip over the pace, intensity and effectiveness of macro policies to make sure the economic recovery remains stable and avoid a policy cliff,” Yan Pengcheng, director of General Office at the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters in an online briefing. “Considering some micro market entities will still need to undergo a period of recovery - some small firms just started to ‘get well from a serious illness’, while others have yet to regain their stamina - macro policies will continue to maintain necessary support (for them).”
Economic Watch: China's central SOEs report rising profits in 2020 amid reforms - Xinhua Net profits of the country's 97 central SOEs expanded 2.1 percent year on year in 2020 to 1.4 trillion yuan (215.77 billion U.S. dollars), with around 80 percent of central SOEs reporting rising profits, Peng Huagang, spokesperson for the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council, told a press conference Tuesday...The central SOEs raked in 30.3 trillion yuan in combined revenues last year, down 2.2 percent year on year, narrowing by 9.6 percentage points from the decline seen in the first quarter last year, SASAC data showed.
CBIRC - China's New Development Stage and Hong Kong SAR's New Opportunities Speech at the 14th Asian Financial Forum Mr. Guo Shuqing Twenty years ago, it was said that China was not a market economy and needed a transition. More recently, they accused China of state capitalism. because China has a strong public sector and its industrial policies distort the market. This is a big misunderstanding. Here let's make five points of clarification….Fourth, banks and SOEs are financially independent from each other. Chinese banks are among the most profitable banks in the world. This couldn’t be possible if they had been providing subsidies to SOEs over the long term. The credit market is also highly competitive. And banks’ ownership has long been well diversified. Under such background, tunneling interests to SOEs is impossible, even for banks with a big state ownership. Fifth, the strong competitiveness of Chinese products is not due to lack of labor protection. China is a socialist country. The Constitution and other laws provide strong protection for people’s interest, allowing employees to participate in corporate management and labor union activities. The Employee Representative Conference of China’s medium and large companies is rarely seen in other countries. In the past 10 years, income of Chinese workers has grown rapidly. Migrant workers have their income doubled. We don’t think strikes and demonstrations are good ways to solve labor disputes. Through consultation and oversight by multiple parties, win-win results can be achieved for both employees and employers. Therefore, people’s wealth and welfare can grow in tandem with economic development. // Quite the narrative, need to shift perceptions to allow entry into certain trade deals without actually changing the current system?
重磅！郭树清在亚洲金融论坛上发表演讲（附演讲视频）_
Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal | Reuters SAMR on Tuesday said the Acacia acquisition can proceed provided the companies continue to service existing contracts in China and continue to supply customers in China “in accordance with the principles of fairness, reasonableness and non-discrimination”.
China’s Car-Chip Shortage Could Persist for as Long as a Decade - Bloomberg Short-term factors like mistakes in ordering due to incorrect forecasts and factory disruptions because of Covid-19 will resolve naturally, Yuan Chengyin, general manager of the National New Energy Vehicle Technology Innovation Center, said. Rather, China’s rising demand for electric cars, its lack of domestic technical knowhow and sustained geopolitical tensions will emerge as much more serious issues.
VW New ID.4 Crozz Electric SUV Takes on Tesla (TSLA) in China - Bloomberg Volkswagen AG has set the starting price of its first locally built all-electric sports-utility vehicle with its Chinese partner FAW Group Co. at 199,900 yuan ($30,800) after subsidy, descending into the mass market as a growing number of players jostle for share.
Bank of China President to Leave for Same Role at World’s No. 2 Bank - Caixin China Construction Bank Corp. (CCB), the world’s second largest commercial lender by assets, has decided to appoint the president of Bank of China Ltd. as its new president, sources with knowledge of the matter told Caixin. Wang Jiang, 57, will fill in the position that has been vacant for two months
China Expands Grad Schools as the Young Seek Jobs - The New York Times With the encouragement of the government, many students are turning to a stopgap solution: staying in school. China’s Ministry of Education announced at the height of the outbreak that it would order universities to expand the number of master’s candidates by 189,000, a nearly 25 percent increase, to ease unemployment. Undergraduate slots would also increase by more than 300,000.
Premier signs decree unveiling revised rule on business name registration - Xinhua It will come into effect on March 1. A State Council executive meeting on Dec. 14 adopted draft revisions of the Regulation on Business Name Registration and Administration, to refine basic norms and put in place an application system for corporate names where applicants can choose a corporate name that meets the requirements and pledge to bear legal responsibilities for any name infringements.
Shipping costs quadruple to record highs on China-Europe ‘bottleneck’ | Financial Times $$ Thousands of empty containers were left stranded in Europe and the US in the first half of 2020 when shipping lines cancelled hundreds of trips as coronavirus lockdowns caused a sudden slowdown in global trade. When western demand for Asian-made goods rebounded in the second half of the year, competition among shippers for available containers sent freight rates soaring.
独家丨银保监会就偿二代二期修订征求意见 对投资资产全面穿透、穿透到底-新闻-上海证券报·中国证券网
发改委：城区常住人口300万以下城市基本取消落户限制-中新网
证监会阎庆民：继续推动公司法修订和上市公司监管条例制定 _ 经济参考网 _ 新华社《经济参考报》官方网站 Yan Qingmin, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission, said this week that China will borrow “the best international practices” to improve corporate governance for public listed firms. Yan lauded the rapid development of China’s public listed companies, the number of which stood at 4100 by the end of 2020, compared to only 13 in the early years. The priorities for the coming years will be placed on “quality” and “safeguarding the bottom line of systematic risks.”
央行调查：23.1%的居民对下季房价预期“上涨”_新浪财经_
Local Liquor Brands Top Up Government Coffers - Caixin Late Friday, Anhui Gujing Distillery Co. Ltd. said that 6% of its state-owned parent’s shares held by a government-owned financial company would be transferred to Anhui province’s finance department free of charge. That holding is ultimately earmarked to bolster the province’s social security fund that is the main source for payment of local pensions in the province. The transfer will see the local social security fund ultimately receive about 3.23% of Gujing’s Shenzhen-listed shares, which were worth about 3.2 billion yuan ($493 million), based on the company’s latest stock price.
China Aviation Giant Is Latest SOE to Target External Investor - Caixin Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd. (AVIC) will actively promote three of its listed subsidiaries to offer stakes of more than 5% to external investors in a bid to improve their levels of innovation, the aviation giant said in its newly released 2020-2022 development plan.
China’s Housing Sales Hit Record in 2020 as Post-Lockdown Demand Surged - Caixin Property sales measured by area climbed 2.6% to 1.76 billion square meters, while by value they rose 8.7% to 17.4 trillion yuan, both the highest since the data series began in 1991,
China braces for another record year of bond defaults as cash-starved developers breach central bank’s red lines for borrowings | South China Morning Post The red lines are different limits on borrowings: liability-to-asset ratio excluding advanced receipts at 70 per cent, net debt-to-equity ratio at 100 per cent; and cash to short-term debt ratio at one time, outlined in Beijing last August during a financial symposium. “If a developer crosses all three red lines, its total debt level would not be allowed to increase any more,” said S&P Global Ratings’ director Esther Liu, adding that only 6.3 per cent of all rated Chinese developers can comply with the limits. “This means the developer cannot borrow more from banks or other financial institutions if its existing debts have not been paid, or if its overall leverage has not improved.”
IMF - People’s Republic of China : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the People's Republic of China The Chinese economy continues its fast recovery from the health and economic crisis as a strong containment effort and macroeconomic and financial policy support have mitigated the crisis impact and helped the economy rebound. However, growth is still unbalanced as the recovery has relied heavily on public support while private consumption is lagging. Rising financial vulnerabilities and the increasingly challenging external environment pose risks to the outlook. Important reforms have progressed despite the crisis, but unevenly across key areas.
电厂库存仅够9天，物流不畅成难题!-新闻-能源资讯-
TikTok owner ByteDance launches Douyin Pay, mobile payment service for China | Reuters “The set-up of Douyin Pay is to supplement the existing major payment options, and to ultimately enhance user experience on Douyin,” Douyin said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday. Users of Douyin, which accumulated 600 million daily active users, previously could use Ant Group’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings’ WeChat Pay
Coronavirus highlights ‘urgent’ need for China’s digital currency, says state-owned bank | South China Morning Post The economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic have increased the urgency for Chinese companies to adopt the use of a digital currency, Guo Weimin, chief scientist at the Bank of China, said on Tuesday. While there is no official timetable for the launch of China’s sovereign digital currency, the People’s Bank of China is reportedly aiming to release the e-yuan, also known as the Digital Currency Electronic Payment, before the start of the Winter Olympics – an event expected to take place in February 2022 in Beijing.
Chinese online media upstart PingWest receives indictment from Tesla - SHINE News According to PingWest, the company has started responding to the lawsuit and is preparing materials. It also noted that it would hand in the evidence under the premise of protecting its sources. Tesla took PingWest to court after the Chinese tech content provider published an article labeling the US electric car giant's Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai as a sweatshop for its"woeful treatment" of employees. It also accused the firm of sacrificing product quality for the sake of production speed.
Politics and Law
Top political advisor stresses concerted efforts for fully building modern socialist China - Xinhua Wang [Yang]...made the remarks on Monday at a conference for heads of united front work departments across the country. Noting that united front work in the new era faces more complicated situation, shoulders more arduous tasks and plays more important roles, Wang called for efforts to combine the needs in the Party's central task and the advantages of the united front to promote high-quality development in the 14th Five-Year Plan period. He urged forging a strong sense of community of the Chinese nation to do a good job in the work on ethnic affairs, and providing better guidance to religions so that they can adapt themselves to socialist society...The meeting was presided over by You Quan, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee // 全国统战部长会议在京召开 汪洋出席并讲话_CCTV Tuesday CCTV Evening News on the meeting
Tip-off letter says senior Henan official slaps subordinate for eating in same canteen, sparks outcry - Global Times Chinese netizens are glued to a real-life soap opera involving the Party chief of a city in Central China's Henan Province who allegedly slapped the face of the city government's secretary general while they were having breakfast at their office canteen. It started with a real-name tip-off letter written by the wife of Zhai Weidong, secretary general of the Jiyuan city government, northwestern Henan. The letter, which began to circulate online on Saturday, said Zhai was slapped on the face by Zhang Zhanwei, the city's Party chief while he was having a breakfast at a corner of the office canteen on the morning of November 11.
这一记“耳光”是反面“警醒”-新华网 Xinhua lambasted the CCP party boss in Jiyuan, Henan who reportedly slapped a colleague in the face in public, adding that the netizens are right to be angry at an official this rude and arrogant. 舆论高度关注“掌掴闹剧”，
举报济源市委书记后，政府秘书长妻子遭停职？系不实消息_凤凰网
Chinese court jails former Yunnan Communist Party boss Qin Guangrong for seven years for bribery | South China Morning Post Court says disgraced former official was given a reduced sentence for turning himself in and returning the money he took Qin’s relatively lenient sentence contrasts with that of former asset management boss Lai Xiaomin, who was sentenced to death earlier this month
Murder suspect on the run for 21 years exposed by nucleic acid testing - Global Times After Shenyang, Liaoning Province, saw resurgence in COVID-19 infections in recent days, the city offered large-scale nucleic acid testing for its residents. When tests were being carried out on January 13, one man refused to provide his identification details for test registration. Finding his actions suspicious, volunteers reported him to the local police.
人事观察|上海市委常委增员 市府副秘书长朱芝松履新_政经频道_财新网 51-year-
Professor’s Suicide Puts Forced Demolition Back in Spotlight - SixthTone China’s academic community is mourning the death of a journalism professor who killed himself Monday following a decadelong dispute with authorities in the southwestern city of Chengdu that culminated in the demolition of his family’s two properties. “We are shocked and very sorry to hear that Tuo Jiguang has passed away,” read a social media post by the Chinese Journal of Journalism and Communication, a leading domestic journal that had published articles by Tuo.
Shanghai Politician Proposes Premarital Probes Into Medical, Criminal Background - Caixin Xu Shanshan, a member of the municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference and a partner at Zhong Lun Law Firm, said the checks would protect people’s right to know important details about their prospective spouses’ financial, criminal, medical and marital pasts before they legally register their union.
促进社会和谐稳定 -完善预防性法律制度（有的放矢）- 潘剑锋
Carl Minzner @CarlMinzner(1/x) Dean of Peking U. Law School cites Xi Jinping, pushes for "preventive legal system" 预防性法律制度 to prevent civil disputes from escalating. Lots of language harkens back to early 2000s policies pushed by former security czar Zhou Yongkang. paper.people.com.cn/rmrb/html/
January 19th 20214 Retweets8 Likes
Foreign and Defense Affairs
New amendments to Defence Law push China close to war According to Focus Taiwan, the assessment was made in a paper by Lin Cheng-jung, a visiting research fellow from Taiwan's military at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR), which was posted on the institute's website on January 12..It further stated that one of the revisions added the term "development interests" to a provision permitting President Xi Jinping led-government to "defend its national interests and development interests, and resolve differences with the use of force". "Judging from current international circumstances, the phrase "development interests" encompasses the Taiwan Strait, South China Sea, and Diaoyutai (Senkaku) Islands issues, non-traditional threats, overseas interests, and security in space and on the internet," Lin said as quoted by Focus Taiwan. // Lin's paper - 中共最新《國防法》彰顯戰略從積極防禦趨向先制主動
China and Pakistan fall out over Belt and Road frameworks - Nikkei Asia The first JCC meeting was held in August 2013 and the last in November 2019. The 10th JCC was scheduled for early 2020, but remains postponed. Initially, the COVID-19 pandemic was the reason, but later disagreements between the two countries over the Main Line 1 (ML-1) railway project and special economic zones became the main points of disagreement, Nikkei Asia has learned from informed sources.
The crisis of American power: How Europeans see Biden’s America – European Council on Foreign Relations There are geopolitical consequences to American weakness. A majority believe that China will be more powerful than the US within a decade and would want their country to stay neutral in a conflict between the two superpowers. Two-thirds of respondents thought the EU should develop its defence capacities.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying's Regular Press Conference on January 19, 2021 Prasar Bharati: Recently foreign students who want to return to China to continue their studies have posted an open letter to the Chinese government, requesting for a clear schedule for their phase-wise return to China. What's the ministry's views on this? Is there any discussion on their return? Anything that they should do next month or next to next month? Any decision, discussion on this? Hua Chunying: You may need to ask the competent authorities for this specific question. As COVID-19 spreads across the world, all countries are taking due measures to prevent and contain the virus based on their own conditions. I believe this should be understood and observed with efforts by both Chinese and foreign nationals. Regarding the foreign students hoping to return to China for their studies, my principled response is that the Chinese government attaches high importance to protecting the rights and interests of foreign students in China. Academic institutions are required to keep in close contact with those students abroad, make good arrangements for online courses, and properly address their legitimate concerns and appeals. On the precondition of observing containment protocols, the Chinese authorities will study this matter in a coordinated manner and keep in communication with relevant parties.
What made West lose the race of systems during epidemic fight? - Global Times What other excuses will the Western world have to question the legitimacy of the Chinese system? If the West, especially the US, the beacon of democracy, actually senses the crisis and does not wish to lose the competition, it should stop burying its head in the sand.
Smart satellite production line now operational in central China - Xinhua A smart production line capable of producing 240 small satellites per year has been put into operation in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, according to its owner, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited
China has recruited ‘hundreds’ of academics - The Australian The Chinese Communist Party has recruited more than 300 scientists and scholars at Australian tertiary and government research institutions through its talent recruitment programs — and maybe as many as 600 — a new submission to a parliamentary inquiry has revealed. The submission, by China expert Alex Joske, warns that the secretive recruitment programs could be associated with up to $280m in grant fraud and raises concerns that Beijing could obtain backdoor access to sensitive technology and lucrative innovations.
写在党的对外工作100年之际：波澜壮阔 百年辉煌-新华网 Song Tao, head of the CCP central liaison department wrote on Xinhua celebrating the 100th anniversary of the CCP foreign work. He praised that under Xi, the party has been much more active and has built a much bigger network with political parties around the world.
PLA trains staff officers through cross-service training - China Military "Modern warfare is about joint operations, and it has higher requirements on the ability of staff officers in various services," said an officer of the Political Work Department under the PLA Northern Theater Command.
China holds joint conference on national conscription work - China Military It is learned that the inter-departmental joint conference on national conscription work comprises of 14 departments, including the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), five departments under the CMC, etc., with the CMC's Department of National Defense Mobilization taking the lead. The joint conference is responsible for implementing related major decisions and deployments concerning the military conscription, and coordinating the implementation of important matters involving multiple departments.
President Xi to attend WEF Davos Agenda: spokesperson - Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Jan. 25 from Beijing via video link, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing that Xi will attend the meeting and deliver a special speech at the invitation of Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF. In January 2017, Xi addressed the opening session of the WEF annual meeting, systematically expounding China's views and propositions on economic globalization, and voicing strong support for economic globalization, Hua said
China’s military uses new all-terrain vehicle to get supplies to troops in Tibet | South China Morning Post The vehicle has a metalloid tank tread, or caterpillar track, and can negotiate 35-degree slopes and carry up to 1.5 tonnes of goods, state broadcaster CCTV’s military channel reported on Saturday. It was commissioned by the People’s Liberation Army for logistics support in the challenging terrain of plateau regions above 5,000 metres (16,400 ft) like Tibet, and comes as China and India have been locked in a stand-off on their disputed border in the Himalayas since May.
拉风！速看核潜艇部队超燃混剪 - propaganda video for the PLAN submarine force
Hong Kong and Macao
The Hong Kong migrants fleeing to start new lives in the UK - BBC News The UK will introduce a new visa at the end of January that will give 5.4 million Hong Kong residents - a staggering 70% of the territory's population - the right to come and live in the UK, and eventually become citizens..Britain estimates that about 300,000 will take up the visa offer over the next five years.
Exit signs as activists sell flats | The Standard Democracy activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung's parents and brother have fled for Australia, sources told Sing Tao Daily, sister newspaper of The Standard, as some activists have started selling their properties. Wong, former secretary general of the disbanded Demosisto party, is serving a 13-and-a-half-month jail term after being convicted for organizing and inciting others to attend an unlawful assembly outside police headquarters in June 2019.
Hedge fund Elliott pulls out of Hong Kong | Financial Times $$ Other funds contacted by the Financial Times have described plans to shift individual staff or parts of their operations to other cities in Asia, citing concerns that the business environment in Hong Kong is becoming increasingly unpredictable. However, a person close to Elliott said the decision to wind down operations in Hong Kong was first taken in early 2018 and was not driven by more recent political or legal changes in the region. The fund has reduced headcount in the territory from about 100 to fewer than 20 people in the past two years, the person said.
Taiwan
Four more COVID-19 cases linked to Taoyuan hospital confirmed - Focus Taiwan Four more domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases linked to Taoyuan General Hospital under the Ministry of Health and Welfare were confirmed on Tuesday, including a migrant worker with an unclear source of infection. That brought the number of cases linked to the hospital to nine, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
Tech and Media
WeChat advances e-commerce goals with $250B in transactions | TechCrunch WeChat continues to advance its shopping ambitions as the social networking app turns 10 years old. The Chinese messenger facilitated 1.6 trillion yuan (close to $250 billion) in annual transactions through its “mini programs,” third-party services that run on the super app that allow users to buy clothes, order food, hail taxis and more. That is double the value of transactions on WeChat’s mini programs in 2019, the networking giant announced at its annual conference for business partners and ecosystem developer
Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History
Man detained for fabricating positive COVID-19 result to dodge drinking event - Global Times A man in Xiayi county, Central China's Henan Province, has been detained by police for fabricating and spreading rumors that he tested positive for COVID-19, which resulted in a wave of panic among local residents. It turned out that the man had revised his own negative result as "he wanted to dodge a drinking event."
A Child of China’s Gilded Elite Strikes a Nerve Over Wealth and Privilege - The New York Times The youngest daughter of the founder of the telecommunications giant Huawei debuted a documentary, a magazine cover and a music video — and the response was savage...“People work for the capitalists during the day and have to be forced to watch their ugly children at night,” one person wrote on Weibo, the social media site, where Ms. Yao posted her music video. The song, sung in a mix of Chinese and English, is called “Backfire.”
Boys’ love brings edgy drama to China, and a backlash - Lowy Interpreter The show most responsible for bringing BL into the mainstream is The Untamed, a fantasy epic adapted from the most popular BL novel in China, The Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation (Mo Dao Zu Shi, 魔道祖师). Produced by Tencent and screening on Netflix, it stars Xiao Zhan as the mischievous Wei Wuxian and Wang Yibo as the rather stiff Lan Zhan. Both actors are unfeasibly beautiful.
Energy, Environment, Science and Health
KEY STAT | WeChat health code served 800 million to track COVID-19 | KrASIA WeChat on Tuesday said that 800 million people have used their health code, which is built inside the app in the form of a mini-program, since it was developed in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, KrASIA learned from WeChat’s 10th anniversary live event.
Books and Literature
[REVIEW] “The Unconcealed Rebellion, Cynicism, Bravery and Romanticism of Being Painfully Young: Reviewing Strange Beasts of China” by Jacqueline Leung | Cha While technically a novel, Strange Beasts of China is structured so that each story is mostly complete in itself. Prior to the book’s publication in English, translated by Jeremy Tiang, some stories were already featured in That We May Live, a collection of speculative Chinese fiction released last spring, and in the Fall 2017 issue of Two Lines, a journal of world writing in translation. As for the Chinese original Yi Shou Zhi 《异兽志》, it was published in 2006 when Yan was just 21, and before then, part of the work was serialised in Youth Literature magazine, which may have contributed to the plot’s steadfast pacing.
Rural and Agricultural Issues
Dim Sums: Rural China Economics and Policy: China Pork Output Lags Inventory Rebound China's swine inventory has recovered to near-normal levels, but supplies of pork are lagging, according to preliminary 2020 data released by the country's National Bureau of Statistics. The inventory of swine at the end of 2020 was 406.5 million head, up 31 percent from 2019 and not far from the average since 2000. The number of hogs slaughtered during 2020 was 527 million, down 3.2 percent from 2019 and still far below the 694 million slaughtered in 2018. The slaughter number was China's smallest since the year 2000
