Billionaires versus their employees



Since the onset of the pandemic, many large corporations have put profits before workers’ 
safety, pushed costs down the supply chain and used their political influence to shape policy responses. This has led to mega-corporations seeing their profits soar, driving up the wealth of their rich shareholders, while small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and low-wage workers and women are bearing the brunt of the crisis.

While the top 25 US corporations were on course to earn 11% more profits in 2020 
compared with the previous year, small businesses in the US looked likely to lose over 85% of their profits in the second quarter of the year.

Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest man; his company is called Reliance Industries, and it 
specializes in petrol, retail and telecommunications. Between March and October 2020, his wealth more than doubled, reaching $78.3bn, and he jumped from being the 21st richest person on Earth to the sixth richest. During that period, the average increase in Ambani’s wealth in just over four days represented more than the combined annual wages of all of Reliance Industries’ 195,000 employees.

In September 2020, Jeff Bezos, then the richest man on Earth, could have personally paiddeach of Amazon’s 876,000 employees a one-off $105,000 bonus with the wealth he 
accumulated between March and August 2020 alone, and still be as wealthy as he was at 
the beginning of the pandemic.

