Chidambaram: On Crony Capitalism





✔ "Today we have crony capitalism. That cannot be denied. I can give examples of crony capitalism, you know it as well as I do... As long as you have crony capitalism those who are not your cronies will hesitate to start business,” said Chidambaram.





✔ “It's not enough to have five business houses expanding, we need 500 business houses to expand and we need new businesses and entrepreneurs like Infosys, Wipro and the guy who started Flipkart. We need new but the new people are afraid that unless they play the game which the government wants them to play, they will be squeezed out"





https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/chidambaram-expresses-concern-over-crony-capitalism-says-nation-needs-not-just-5-but-500-biz-houses/articleshow/80190989.cms









