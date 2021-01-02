 Skip to main content

Crony Capitalism: Meaning and Examples

Crony Capitalism: Meaning and Examples

There is a proverb that there is no ‘Tantra’ (system) without the ‘Artha’(Money). The world has many systems like capitalism, communism, socialism, and a mixed economy. There are four factors of production in all these systems namely; land, labour, capital, and the entrepreneur.


The fourth factor of production (FOP) I.E the entrepreneur is responsible for many industrial revolutions in the world. But worth mentioning, the success of the entrepreneur depends on the political support of the government of the concerned country.


As soon as we are having more economic and technical development, the income disparity is increasing day by day. This disparity is increasing due to a strong nexus between the politicians and the entrepreneurs. This nexus is called crony capitalism.


What is the meaning of Crony Capitalism?

Crony capitalism means a capitalist society in which the success of the business depends on the nexus between a political class and business class rather a free market and the rule of law. 


The success of a business is dependent on the favoritism that is shown by the government in the form of government grants, tax breaks, allocation of legal permits, prefixed tenders, pro-businessmen policies, and other favourable incentives.

In fact, Crony Capitalism is the dominant form of capitalism because of incentives provided by the government to the capitalists. These incentives include; fostering rent-seeking activities, limiting competition, creating barriers to entry, and obtaining subsidies.

Crony Capitalism Index:-

Crony Capitalism Index calculates, how much economic activity occurs in industries prone to cronyism? In the Crony capitalism index, 2014 Germany was the cleanest country where just a businessman/ billionaire of the country fetches his wealth from crony sectors.

On the other hand, Russia was among the worst countries where 18% of the country's wealth comes from the country's crony sectors.

Crony-capitalism-index-2016

India was ranked at 9th position in crony-capitalism where crony sector wealth accounting for 3.4% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. The non-crony sector wealth amounts to 8.3% of the GDP of the country.

In the Crony capitalism index 2016, Russia was the worst country followed by Malaysia on the second rank, the Philippines on 3rd rank and Singapore on the fourth rank.

Example of Crony Capitalism:-

Due to some constraints, we can’t reveal the name of the companies and their owners who are enjoying huge benefits from Crony Capitalism.

There are many companies in India experiencing huge profits since the last 6 years. These companies are donating huge money in the name of election funds and getting back many favourable policies and tenders and enjoying huge profits. If you see the list of billionaires of India, some of them have increased their total assets many folds in the past few years. 

An Oxfam report 2019, titled "Public good or Private Wealth" revealed that India's top 10% rich holds 77.4% of the total national wealth. On the other hand, the bottom 60% population holds only 4.8% of the national wealth.

The biggest aftermath of Crony Capitalism is that it is increasing the income disparity in the world on a daily basis.

So it can be concluded that the existence of Crony Capitalism is helping in concentrating the wealth of the country in very few rich in the country. This Crony Capitalism is responsible to make the rich richer and the poor get poorer


https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/what-is-meaning-of-crony-capitalism-1595396716-1

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
4 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
268 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
101 comments
Read more