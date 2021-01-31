This webinar is the first of our series 'Dealing with China on high-tech issues'. Please register to receive an email alert in advance. The webinar will be streamed live on YouTube.

#1 European, US and Japanese Policies Towards China

Cooperation or Conflict on tech and data?

China’s growing dominance in the high-tech and digital domains challenges the existing balance of power. More profoundly, it is reshaping the rules of the game of that very system and the standards and norms underpinning it. What are the convergences and divergences in responses of the US, EU and Japan as like-minded partners to China’s rise as a technological power?​​​​​​​

Programme

Welcome and scene-setting

Maaike Okano-Heijmans (the Clingendael Institute)

Dorine van Norren (Western Hemisphere Department, Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Dealing with China’s growing technological and geopolitical power

John Seaman (French Institute of International Relations - IFRI)

William Reinsch (Center for Strategic and International Studies - CSIS US)

Kazuto Suzuki (Tokyo University, Tokyo)

Reflections: a Dutch view

Winand Quaedvlieg (Brussels office, VNO-NCW and MKB-NL - Netherlands’ industry and SMEs)

Also read our latest report Dealing with China on high-tech issues.

Save the dates

Thursday 18 February

Webinar #2: European strategic autonomy on high-tech - Also for the good of Transatlantic cooperation?

Tuesday 23 March

Webinar #3: Towards a democratic technology alliance? Opportunities for a 'grand bargain' between the EU, US and beyond