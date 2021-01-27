 Skip to main content

Data: New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax

The limits of Biden's plan to cancel student debt (Axios)

  • Student debt is stopping millions of Americans from buying homes, buying cars and starting families — and the crisis is rapidly getting worse. But addressing the ballooning debt burden is much more complicated than it seems. Here's what Biden's plan to immediately cancel $10,000 in debt for every borrower wouldn't do.

Who owns stocks? (New York Times)

  • Some staggering stats that illustrate how the richest Americans have benefitted from rising stock prices while the rest of the country has suffered during a pandemic and recession: "The top 1 percent control 18 percent of equity in residential real estate, 24 percent of the cash held in liquid bank accounts, and 51 percent of the value of accounts that directly hold individual stocks," the New York Times' Robert Gebeloff writes.

Remote school takes toll on working parents (Wall Street Journal)

  • "About 47% of parents with children who are learning entirely remotely or are in hybrid situations because of the coronavirus pandemic are working full-time, compared with 71% of parents whose children are physically back in school buildings," per survey results from the Franklin Templeton-Gallup Economics of Recovery Study, reported by the Wall Street Journal.


