In this video, we present a paper *"Growing Cleavages in India" by Abhijit Banerjee, Thomas Piketty and Amory Gethin in simple words. In this research work, _they analyze the voting behaviours of India across all dimensions and find that religion and caste still play an important role. Instead of decreasing its importance in the country since 1960, it is further increasing. Upper caste voters are voting more to right-wing parties, Muslims and other lower castes voting more to centre parties and SC/ST's voting to left-wing parties. This is described as growing cleavages._
We thank Krupal Patel in making this video.
Nitin Bharti : PhD Fellow, Paris School of Economics
Ravi : PhD Fellow, ESPCI
Krupal: PhD Fellow, ESPCI
