How India has become an unequal republic







8 min read . 06:07 AM IST





Christophe Jaffrelot , Kalaiyarasan A.





Inequality based on class, rural-urban metrics and religion has risen. The pandemic will only make things worse





The elites who benefited thanks to the public sector, IITs, IIMs in the era of economic planning are the same class of people who benefited the most post the 1990s pro-business reforms





Inequality is broadly found to have risen in India between 1990 (which marked economic reforms) and 2020. There are three processes behind this rising inequality, which became apparent in the early 2000s. *First, the much-touted pro-market reforms in industry in the 1990s ended up being pro-business reform.





Second, the failure of India’s industrialization strategy, including the recent make-in-India campaign.

Unlike China, India could not break its stagnant history of industrialization. Instead, the services sector emerged as the driver of economic growth, replacing industry and benefiting a tiny elite. Therefore, India could not generate enough jobs





https://www.livemint.com/news/india/how-india-has-become-an-unequal-republic-11611673600547.html