 Skip to main content

India’s inoculation challenges


With COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs happening across much of the world, a huge inoculation campaign is set to begin tomorrow in India, where the government will focus initially on 300 million people listed as high-priority. Earlier this month, the Drugs Controller General of India approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed in India as ‘Covishield’, and a locally developed jab, Covaxin.

By end-2020, India, which has a population of around 1.3 billion people, had recorded nearly 10.3 million COVID-19 cases and almost 150,000 related deaths. The first phase of the vaccine roll-out will involve 30 million front-line workers such as healthcare professionals and 270 million priority beneficiaries, including people above the age of 50 and younger people with health problems. It is due to be completed by end-July. No time frame has yet been specified for vaccinating the rest of the population.

Apart from the mammoth logistical challenges, the government is facing criticism for its approval of Covaxin, which is yet to complete its third and final phase of clinical trials, and lacks peer-reviewed efficacy data. Concerns about Covaxin could undermine public trust in the inoculation programme, potentially reducing uptake.

The greatest challenge will be infrastructural and manpower constraints. The country's 42-year-old universal immunisation programme is one of the largest health schemes in the world, but the task of vaccinating the adult population against COVID-19 is of a much greater magnitude.


Source: Oxford Analytica

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
5 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
269 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
109 comments
Read more