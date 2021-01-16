India’s inoculation challenges





With COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs happening across much of the world, a huge inoculation campaign is set to begin tomorrow in India, where the government will focus initially on 300 million people listed as high-priority. Earlier this month, the Drugs Controller General of India approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed in India as ‘Covishield’, and a locally developed jab, Covaxin.

By end-2020, India, which has a population of around 1.3 billion people, had recorded nearly 10.3 million COVID-19 cases and almost 150,000 related deaths. The first phase of the vaccine roll-out will involve 30 million front-line workers such as healthcare professionals and 270 million priority beneficiaries, including people above the age of 50 and younger people with health problems. It is due to be completed by end-July. No time frame has yet been specified for vaccinating the rest of the population.

Apart from the mammoth logistical challenges, the government is facing criticism for its approval of Covaxin, which is yet to complete its third and final phase of clinical trials, and lacks peer-reviewed efficacy data. Concerns about Covaxin could undermine public trust in the inoculation programme, potentially reducing uptake.

The greatest challenge will be infrastructural and manpower constraints. The country's 42-year-old universal immunisation programme is one of the largest health schemes in the world, but the task of vaccinating the adult population against COVID-19 is of a much greater magnitude.





Source: Oxford Analytica