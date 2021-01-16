 Skip to main content

Japan: The ‘Sixth Eye’?


Source: Oxford Analytica, Weekly Brefing


Japan’s intelligence gathering capabilities have risen dramatically in recent years. The possibility of Japan joining the Five Eyes alliance is now seriously discussed in Tokyo and the capitals of the Five Eyes members -- the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Until the 1990s, Japanese governments were reluctant to develop significant intelligence capabilities, fearing a slide back towards the totalitarian surveillance state of the 1930s-40s. Japan's military intelligence community was isolated and often ineffective; as in other areas of security, Japan relied on US capabilities. However, military intelligence gathering was centralised with the creation of the Defence Intelligence Headquarters in 1997, and the government began procuring its first spy satellites in the late 1990s. The second Abe administration (2013-20) accelerated Japan's intelligence efforts.

Tokyo signed a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Washington in 2007. Japan signed similar agreements with other key US partners -- France in 2011, Australia in 2012, the United Kingdom in 2013 -- and then with India in 2015. It signed a GSOMIA with South Korea in 2016 -- an important step for sharing information on North Korean missile launches and a significant one in light of Tokyo and Seoul's long-entrenched mutual suspicion.

However, a push for Five Eyes membership would likely face resistance at home. Joining Five Eyes would make Japan implicitly or explicitly part of the wider alliance and security commitments, or even complicit in warfighting by these powers. This would be controversial within Japan. Deeper integration into a multinational coalition that could be perceived as directed against China would also carry the additional cost of deepening tensions with Beijing. Japan is thus unlikely to push for membership in the near future unless a major foreign policy shock creates a sense of urgency and weakens domestic opposition.

