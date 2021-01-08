Metta Ramarao, IRS





KALINGA History has been given a sixer by historians. You do not find much except Kalinga war in present text books.





Be it traditional or marxist. Most historians are from Hindu upper castes and hence did not like the dazzled history of Kalinga and not covered at all.





Often I am perplexed to find myself not amenable to paying obescence. I cannot be subservient to anyone. During my 30 year tenure in government service, I could not bow to any superior. Just I bowed to rule of law.





After reflecting for long I realised that the "villain" is my genes. The Kalinga pride flows in my blood. The Republican culture of Kalinga principalities ushered in a golden age of economy in the ancient era. Kalingapatnam port was the only port on eastern seaboard that traded best muslins, ivory, gold, etc with SE Asia. Search for sea route by Mauryan kings resulted in the Kalinga war of 3rd c BC. The Jain rulers of Kalinga fought so ferociously resulting in pyrrhic victory for Asoka who renounced war and embraced Buddhism.





After hundred years Kharavela, the Emperor of Kalinga took revenge against Magadha. Kharavela was the first nationalist who drove out Greek invaders. He is ranked equal with Ashoka. Sadly the historians did not bother much to elaborate about him except mentioning about the Hathigumpa inscription.





I found Jats of North India have a gotra derived from Kharavela, the emperor of Kalinga. I was thrilled to find a village named Kelinga near Rohtak, the Jatland of Haryana. Most residents of this village are rajputs, though poor but proud. They just looked identical to people of Srilakulam district. One of the elders there told me that their ancestors came from MP.





In olden days, the famous Bali Yatra used to start from Kalingapatnam port where river Vamsadhara empties in to sea. Srimukhalingam, Dantapuram and Singupuram were the capital, university and commercial centres of Kalinga empire respectively. The modern city of Singapore was once the transit point for Kalinga sea farers going to Sumatra, Bali and the Philippines. And it's name has been given by the Kalinga sea farers. Even some of them settled down in Cylone, modern Sri Lanka. One can see the similarity between Odia script and Sinhalese script.





After decline of Kalinga kingdoms, the seafaring activity was taken over by greater Cholas who established Sri Vijaya empire in SE Asia.





It is very interesting to note that one province of The Phillippines is named Kalinga. People resemble those in north AP and southern Odisha. Thus people of eastern India not only drove away invaders from West but created lasting influence in South East Asia.





My own surname "Metta" has deep Buddhist connect. It is a philosophy of Budhism. In Telugu Metta means high land or hillock. Guess our ancestors might have been Jain or Buddhist monks.





In view of the above, there is a need to completely revisit history of eastern India as we cannot rely on existing historical texts.





Jai Hind!

Jai Eastern India

Jai KalingAndhra!





References;

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kalinga_(province)