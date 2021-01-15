New US Law on Tibet brings hope for Sindh









Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) on Wednesday hailed the passage of a new US law in favor of Tibetan freedom and urged the passage of a similar American measure for the people of Sindh languishing under Pakistan military control.





The US Congress last week passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA) of 2020 and President Donald Trump formally passed it into law Monday. “The new US law for Tibet brings hope for the long-suffering people of Sindh in Pakistan,” said Zafar Sahito , Founder of JSFM.





“Just like Tibetans have been suffering under Chinese occupation for seven decades, people of Sindh have been brutalized by Expansionist China & CCP closest ally, Pakistan military, for the almost the same amount of time since 1947, reiterated Zafar Sahito.





He accused Pakistan military of carrying out war crimes and crimes against humanity against Sindhi people opposed to Islamabad’s loot and plunder in Sindh , just like Beijing has denied the people of Tibet their right to sovereignty over their homeland. “Small wonder that Pakistan has long termed its relationship with China as higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans, sweeter than honey and stronger than iron.” He said the US must censor Pakistan army generals who are committing crimes against humanity in Sindh and seize their assets in the US.





Zafar Sahito ( Founder and Chief organizer ) of Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement pointed out that the family of former army Gen Asim Bajwa, who has the blood of thousands of Baloch patriots on his hands, has acquired millions of dollars in businesses in the US. “Gen Asim Bajwa is still Pakistan’s focal person in the multi-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which basically aims to take away Sindh ports , Islands and natural resources from the local people.” Zafar Sahito said Pakistan army brutalities in Sindh have worsened in recent years as Pakistan has given the control of the key port of Karachi Sindh to China. Zafar Sahito pointed out Pakistan-China-Iran nexus threatens not only Tibetan and Sindhi peoples national survival but also undermines democracy and human rights all over the world. The new US law, passed by President Trump, had bipartisan support in both the House by Representatives led by James McGovern, Democrat, and Chris Smith, Republican, and in the Senate led by Senators Marco Rubio, Republican, and Ben Cardin, Democrat.





