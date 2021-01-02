 Skip to main content

Pak court halts controversial plan to fortify Gwadar with fencing

Pak court halts controversial plan to fortify Gwadar with fencing

Gwadar has seen attacks on Chinese nationals and security forces. Some of the attacks have come from Baloch nationalist insurgents, who during the last three years have carried out at least five major terror strikes in the area

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:42 IST

By Imtiaz Ahmad, Hindustan Times Islamabad

Chinas national flags fly next to Pakistans national flags at the Gwadar port in Balochistan Pakistan on July 4 2018
China’s national flags fly next to Pakistan’s national flags at the Gwadar port in Balochistan, Pakistan, on July 4, 2018. (Bloomberg/ File)

A controversial project to fortify Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar with secure fencing – possibly to allay fears of attacks on Chinese nationals based there – has been put on hold after the Balochistan high court sought details on the government’s motive behind the planned move.

A two-judge bench heard a petition filed by Balochistan bar council vice-chairman Muneer Ahmed Kakar, who pleaded that the lives of more than 300,000 people residing in Gwadar would be affected by the move, with the possibility of half the city’s population ending up outside the planned fence.

In the past, Gwadar has seen attacks on Chinese nationals as well as security forces. Some of the attacks have come from Baloch nationalist insurgents, who during the last three years have carried out at least five major terror strikes in the area.

The security plan for Gwadar involved encircling the city with a fence and putting in place two entry and exit points, officials have said. It is believed a modified plan will be set in motion later this year.




Read more| Hindu temple in Pakistan vandalised, set on fire

The project has been questioned on various platforms in Pakistan. At a press meet earlier, senator Mir Kabir Mohammad Shahi said it “was a conspiracy to separate Gwadar from Balochistan”.

Following an outcry, provincial home minister Ziaullah Langove clarified this week that the provincial government stopped the fencing work “as it will not take any decision against the wishes of the people of the area”. He insisted that there was nothing more to the plan than the intention to protect the port city.

Security analyst Amir Rana feels that if fenced as planned, Gwadar would become the first Pakistani city to be “sealed” on the basis of security concerns. In a column, Rana argued that fencing is considered one of the last resorts in dealing with trans-border security threats.


Rana recalls that the 2019 attack on Pearl Continental Hotel was among the deadliest attacks in the area. The Balochistan Liberation Army, which claimed the attack, had badly damaged the building using explosives and rocket fire.

Similarly, in October this year, militants targeted security forces that were escorting a convoy of Oil & Gas Development Company from Gwadar to Karachi, on the Makran coastal highway.

An alliance of Baloch insurgent groups called BRAS claimed the attack in which at least 14 people including seven Frontier Corps men lost their lives.

These attacks have raised questions not only about the security of strategic installations, but also about the lives of foreign nationals working there


https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pak-court-puts-on-hold-controversial-plan-to-fortify-gwadar-with-fencing/story-UAy7uaOrnDa4iirQkMzOvK.html

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
4 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
268 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
101 comments
Read more