Quote of the Day

“ Simply knowing Information is not a Knowledge. But whatever the information we are getting, or whatever information we are gathering is that information is useful for betterment of our own society or our community or to our kith & kin or atleast for our own personality.

Then only it is called as knowledge “





“ సమాచారాన్ని తెలుసుకోవడమే జ్ఞాన సూచిక కానేరదు. అయితే మనం ఏ సమాచారాన్నైతే పొందుతున్నామో లేదా ఏ సమాచారాన్నైతే సేకరించుకుంటున్నామో, ఆ సమాచారం మనసమాజ అభివృద్ధికి చోడ్పడుతుందా ? లేదా మన సంఘ అభివృద్ధికి నోచుకుంటుందా ?? లేదా స్వంత కుటుంబసభ్యులకైనా ఉపయోగపడుతుందా, కనీసం వ్యక్తిగతంగానైనా నీకేమైనా సహాయపడుతుందా ? అపుడు మాత్రమే దానిని జ్ఞానంగా పరిగణించవచ్చు “









- Khaperde సాబ్











