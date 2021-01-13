 Skip to main content

Rimdan marketplace links Iran to China-Pak economic corridor


Jan 9, 2021, 10:33 AM


Rimdan marketplace links Iran to China-Pak economic corridor

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Chief Executive of Chabahar Free Industrial-Trade Zone Organization said that Rimdan Marketplace will connect Islamic Republic of Iran to the economic corridor of China and Pakistan.

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Abdolrahim Kordi reiterated that Rimdan Border Marketplace in Dashriari city will connect Iran to the economic corridor of China and Pakistan and plays a leading role in developing and promoting bilateral trade ties.

Not only Rimdan Border Marketplace will provide suitable grounds for Iranian traders and producers to get access to Pakistan market, but also it creates a connection link to the joint economic corridor of Pakistan and China, he opined.

After five years of continuous activity as well as approval and implementation of development of this area, suitable grounds have now been provided for activity in this free zone, the managing director added.

Emphasizing the significance of Rimdan Border Marketplace as a free zone separate from Chabahar, Kordi stated, “Launching Chabahar-Gwadar railway through Rimdan Border is a need and for this purpose, land area as large as 130 ha was allocated for construction of first phase of this project.

By the completion of national steel and petrochemical projects, Chabahar will be turned into an industrial and economic hub in the country, CEO of Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone Organization Kordi added.

MA/IRN84178240

